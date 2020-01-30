Imagine if thousands of Louisiana students weren’t allowed to participate in athletics, even on the sub-varsity level, when they enrolled in a high school in the seventh, eighth or ninth grade.
That was the sentiment and concern of a handful of coaches and administrators during a roundtable discussion on Day 2 of the LHSAA’s annual convention at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
Principals will vote on a 129-page agenda Friday, but outside of any proposals that pertain to select/nonselect playoff split in five major sports, much of the discussion before and during the convention has been about proposals that would strip the eligibility of many young students across the state.
The most prominent eligibility-related item on the agenda that was previously passed by the LHSAA executive committee and will be voted on by principals Friday is No. 40. That proposal would prevent first-year seventh-, eighth- or ninth-grade students who enroll in a high school outside of their attendance zone from competing on any level. That also applies to out-of-zone students who have been enrolled at a school since elementary grades.
Item 48, which removes Louisiana Act 465 from the handbook, is related. Act 465, which the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled was unconstitutional in 2011, granted sub-varsity eligibility to freshmen who enrolled in a faith-based high school outside of their attendance zone if the high school is of the same faith as their previous school.
The perception among some is that parochial schools, even for sub-varsity competition, use Act 465 to entice out-of-zone students to attend their school. But the passage of Item 40 would affect all schools and likely mean some schools would be unable to field sub-varsity teams, perhaps even varsity teams at certain smaller schools.
“I just want to let you know that No. 40 affects thousands of kids, and it also affects many sports teams,” Catholic-Baton Rouge athletic director J.P. Kelly told administrators and coaches during the roundtable discussion. “We’ve talked to principals who will not have JV competition in girls sports and boys sports because they won’t be eligible. So the amount of opportunities for competition, even if your school has all their kids from the attendance zone, it may be reduced because, unfortunately, some schools may not have teams anymore.”
LHSAA president Bruce Bundy said the proposal could be amended to allow for seventh, eighth and ninth graders coming from outside their attendance zone to be eligible for sub-varsity play. Bundy doesn’t want to see Item 40 scrapped completely because “it addresses a lot of other issues that we would like to see clarified.”
“If you allow those students that would have been eligible under the old 465, to be eligible for sub-varsity, I think most people were satisfied with that,” Bundy said after the roundtable discussion. “So if (Item 40) gets amended to include those students, then they’re not as upset about 465 being removed from the handbook. But (465) doesn’t exist anymore, that’s why the constitutional attorney (Amy Groves Lowe) said, ‘Take that language out. It’s unconstitutional.’ ”
But that’s not where it ends as far as the eligibility for seventh- and eighth-grade students. Item 49, also previously passed by the LHSAA executive committee, allows only Class 1A, B and C schools without a football program to use seventh- and eighth-grade students in all sports at all levels.
Bundy noted the proposal could also be amended to include Class 2A schools.
Another proposal, this one submitted by St. Michael principal Ellen Lee, disallows seventh- and eighth-grade students from participating in all classifications.
“Schools models with configurations that include (seventh) and (eighth) grades have the advantage of students receiving six years of eligibility as opposed to schools in a 9-12 configuration only receiving four,” Lee’s proposal reads. “Presently, some schools are able to choose student-athletes from six grade levels (7th-12th) while only counting (four) grade levels (9th-12th) for their enrollment count. Some schools have been hand-selecting athletically gifted (seventh) and/or (eighth-grade) students to compete without significantly increasing true enrollment count.”