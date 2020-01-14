Don’t ask Lafayette High fifth-year girls basketball coach Tarunye Kanonu when was the last time the Lady Lions won a district championship.
“I wasn’t here,” she said with a laugh. “I have no idea.”
Indeed, Kanonu wasn’t coaching Lafayette back in 2012 when the Lady Lions went 35-0 and claimed the first Class 5A state championship in program history. Since then, Lafayette has made the playoffs all but one season but has neither hosted nor won a postseason game in that span.
If not back to the LHSAA state basketball tournament, Kanonu and the 2019-20 Lady Lions intend to at least host a playoff contest and get out of the first round. As of Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette sits at 16-6 on the year and is ranked No. 17 in the Class 5A power ranking — right on the cusp of hosting first-round game.
But boosting their postseason seeding will require improvement in district play, which is where Lafayette struggled after starting last season 15-6. The Lady Lions won just two of their final six games, and, as the No. 21 seed, were bounced from the playoffs in the first round by Chalmette.
Much of the struggles down the stretch were related to inexperience, Kanonu said, and Lafayette is actually younger overall this season. The Lady Lions graduated three senior starters last year.
“I feel like we’ve had a challenging season, so to be 16-6 at this point, I’m happy with it,” Kanonu said. “I have a young team. There are times when I’m starting at least two freshmen. I don’t have any seniors.
"So having a young group learning to play with each other and learning to play on a different level, especially my kids coming from middle school, it’s definitely been challenging. But it’s definitely rewarding to see the progress they’ve made thus far.”
Including Tuesday night's road game against Lake Arthur, Lafayette still has three nondistrict games remaining before opening league play against Sam Houston, but Kanonu recognizes the value of finishing strong.
“Especially having the young girls last year, they didn’t understand what district play was like,” Kanonu said. “Now this year also having the freshmen, we’re trying to teach them and show them that district play is when you really want to be peaking.
"A lot of times upsets happen in district, and we want to make sure that we’re at the point in our game where we can dominate and do what we need to do in district and not have any slip-ups.”
The biggest challenge Kanonu faces is molding leadership from within her roster. She’s leaning on her junior group made up of Alyseia “LeLe” Young, Jasmine Christophe and Breanna Sanders to provide it.
“Normally when you have seniors you’re expecting them to set the tone and be the leaders,” the coach said. “But I’m definitely, I find, harder on my junior group to step up in those shoes. I also let them know that they don’t have to be just juniors. Just doing your part is really what’s expected for everything to work.”
What Kanonu’s underclassmen lack in experience, they make up for in talent, especially in the backcourt. The athleticism of freshmen guards Chrysta Narcisse and Dacia Jones and sophomores guards Breyionce George and Caitlyn Simpson open things up for sophomore Jahniya Brown in the post.
“I have guards that not only just can shoot, but I have different kids that can handle the ball, which us makes us much more versatile,” Kanonu said.