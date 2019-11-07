So much of the Acadiana High football program is machine-like.
The Wreckin’ Rams’ offense is literally nicknamed the “Veer Machine” because of its precise execution and ruthless effectiveness regardless of personnel or opponent. But Acadiana is also almost robotic in its approach to games. That hasn’t changed since Matt McCullough took over for legendary coach Ted Davidson last year.
McCullough is a no-nonsense coach at a no-nonsense program. For the Rams, no game is bigger than the next one on their schedule, which is why eight- or nine-win seasons and district championships feel so routine. Even with all the success Acadiana has enjoyed in this century, no season will feel special without a state championship.
So McCullough won’t marvel at what’s at stake for the Rams on Friday against Lafayette High until the season is over. Once again, an outright district championship is on the line for Acadiana against the Lions (4-5, 1-5). The Rams have at least shared the district title every year since 2015, including winning it outright last year.
But at 9-0, Acadiana can do something even Ted Davidson’s best teams weren’t able to accomplish — go unbeaten in the regular season. In fact, the Rams haven’t been 10-0 since 1984.
“We hadn’t talked about it until this week,” McCullough said. “The goal is always to win every game you play. So we’ve got the opportunity now in the regular season to win the district outright, if we win this week, and then of course be 10-0. That’s something that will be special to this group, and we’ll reflect on it at the end of the season. But it is big for us this week because it’s the next opponent.”
The best Acadiana has ever finished an entire season, playoffs included, is 14-1. Over the last two years, the Rams finished the regular season 9-1, losing double-digit leads in district losses to Sulphur in 2017 and Comeaux in 2018.
But this season has felt different. Acadiana has bludgeoned league foes, seemingly getting stronger as the year has gone on without a shred of complacency.
The Rams’ average margin of victory during District 3-5A play is 42.7 points. After not eclipsing 28 points during three nondistrict games, Acadiana has scored 64 or more points four times during the league slate. That includes dropping a school-record 82 points in a 41-point win at Sam Houston in Week 8. The Rams followed that up by whipping Barbe 70-21 on the road last week.
But, again, McCullough and his program don’t do much reflecting in the middle of the season. The focus is always on the task in front of them.
“We try to not worry about the last week,” McCullough said. “So it’s one of those things when you reflect on it after the season is over. We kind of just lock onto the next week and start the preparation on the Saturday. So to be honest, we don’t talk much about it. We’ve been focused on Lafayette High since this Saturday, and we just talk about Lafayette High and of course trying to get 10-0 because it’s the next game on our schedule.
“So, honestly, we haven’t really looked at it. We just want to keep playing well.”
Star halfback Dillan Monette has also been at his best in the latter half of the regular season, including breaking the program’s single-game rushing record (343 yards) against the Broncos. The Army commitment has registered an area-high 25 rushing touchdowns, and his 1,306 rushing yards is second best locally. Monette needs just 497 yards to set the school’s career rushing mark.
Not to mention, both Lucky Brooks (116-848, 13 TDs) and Tyvin Zeno (83-634, 11 TDs) are among the top-25 rushers in the area as well. McCullough points to the growth of young players, including three new starters on the offensive line, as a key to the late-season surge.
“We did have some new linemen,” McCullough said. “We had couple of new backs, even though we had a quarterback (Keontae Williams) back, and we put in some different sets. So I just think we’re executing pretty well right now. The goal is to keep doing that. So I think it’s just a combination of everything.”
And now Acadiana plays a Lafayette team that has lost five of its last six games and hasn’t beaten the Rams since 2006. The Lions will have to upset Acadiana to have any shot of making the playoffs, but McCullough agrees what’s at stake for the Rams will keep them from overlooking the parish rival.
That includes, most likely, the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A playoffs.
“Anything helps — anything that helps in the motivation of getting them to prepare harder,” McCullough said. “Being 10-0, having the district outright and then Lafayette High is always a game — they’re not too far from us — we want to win. So the whole goal is to prepare the right way. If you prepare the right way, you’ll play well. So anything that motivates us to prepare better and harder is something I think helps.”