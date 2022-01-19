Not everything is going to the same at this year’s 45th Annual Ken Cole Wrestling Invitational slated for Friday and Saturday at Comeaux High.

The crowd will be much smaller than usual and the format will be a little different, but those are just details.

The most significant thing is it’s taking place against this season after a COVID-19 shutdown canceled the event last January.

“We definitely needed to be able to have something this year,” Comeaux wrestling coach Keith Bergeron said. “We lost last year’s tournament and we had a lot of stuff invested into last year’s tournament going into this year’s.

“Something is better than nothing, yes, but the biggest thing is that the kids are able to wrestle.”

Weigh-in on Friday’s first day is scheduled for 1 p.m. with wrestling starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in Saturday is slated for 8 a.m. with wrestling starting at 9 a.m. with the final round tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

The biggest difference in this year’s Ken Cole is the crowd size with a “limited spectators” directive only allowing for 33% capacity in each gym.

First-come, first-serve tickets were sold online earlier this week and it was already sold out by Wednesday.

With Comeaux High wrestlers quarantined, some schools will be volunteering to work tables to help the event as an alternate way for parents to view the events.

Although some squads from North Louisiana pulled out due to weather conditions and a few canceled the trip because of COVID quarantines, there will be 41 teams represented in this year’s event.

“Overall, very satisfied as far as the amount of schools,” Bergeron said. “The biggest thing is for the wrestlers to participate. Especially the ones from this area, it means a lot to them. Just to kind of keep it going. Just to have some normal things for these high school kids, because there’s a lot going on that’s not normal anymore.

“So anything we can do to make it normal, especially for the seniors to be able to enjoy their senior years … this is the one last chance they’re going to have.”

Teurlings Catholic coach Kent Masson said last year’s shutdown had a negative impact on the sport.

“The thing is missing three weeks of the season last year really put some kids back as far as wrestling technique is concerned,” Masson said. “You have to try and figure out how you were going to practice. Not having Ken Cole took some time off the mat for some kids.”

Consequently, he’s grateful the LHSAA allowed the sport to survive this year’s COVID scare.

“But also for the psyche of the entire sport,” Masson added. “If we would have shut down, there would have been a lot of people I this sport saying, ‘Why are we being singled out, whereas you have other sports that are not?’

“We wouldn’t think it would be fair. So I’m grateful that the LHSAA has stood by it and said they weren’t going to shut any sport down. that’s kind of important for the kids. When we shut things down, we hurt the kids.”

Masson’s Rebels figure to be extra motivated for this year’s Ken Cole, one week after making history at the Louisiana Classic in Gonzales. In position to win that prestigious tournament for the first time, Teurlings still became the first non-Division I program to finish as high as second in the team standings.

“It was kind of disappointing because it was one of our best chances to win it, but overall I’m still kind of happy the way we performed,” Masson said.

Reaching the individual finals at the Louisiana Classic were Ashton Sonnier at 113 pounds, Ethan Boudreaux at 126 and Reid Bourgeois at 182. Finishing third were Eric Levert at 195 and Joel Lanclos at 220.

Other Rebels seeded highly this weekend are Brennan Boyer No. 2 at 120, Hudson Sharon No. 1 at 145 and John Paul Travasos No. 2 at 170.

Because of the Rebels’ stellar season so far, there are some risks in terms of state seeding, but Masson plans on wrestling his ‘A’ team at Comeaux this weekend.

“Yeah, we’re going to bring our starters,” Masson said. “We’re not going to take anybody and hide them away. We are who we are. We’re going to put them on the mat and let the wrestle.”

The one Rebel that could run into a big opportunity this weekend is Brendan Romero at 106 after losing to Division II Rummel at the Louisiana Classic.

“There are some matchups that we are looking forward to and some matchups that we’re taking a chance by putting them out there because they could lose their seed,” Masson said. “But I doubt we’ll have many of those matches out there.”

Also coming from a sparkling performance in Gonzales is the Southside duo of Landon Reaux at 106 and Wiley Boudreaux. Reaux was the only local wrestler to win at Louisiana Classic, while Boudreaux was second at 126.