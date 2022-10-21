The Lafayette High School Mighty Lions were unable to overcome injuries and defensive and special-teams penalties in their 40-17 defeat by the Barbe Buccaneers on Thursday night.
Lafayette High has lost three games in a row, falling to 4-4 and 2-4 in District 3-5A jeopardizing a spot in the playoffs, according to head coach Cedric Figaro.
“I mean, we’re dropping. We’re steadily dropping out. So, I mean we got to win games,” Cedric Figaro said.
The Lions have two remaining district games and must win at least one if they want a chance of making it into the postseason, Figaro said.
The LHS offense struggled for production with a new starting quarterback scoring their second lowest points total of the season. The lowest was when Lafayette High scored six against Acadiana High School.
LHS had six dropped passes and four defensive or special-teams penalties that extended Barbe drives Thursday night.
“We had freshmen on the field, a couple of freshmen, a couple of sophomores, a lot of first-year guys," LHS coach Tuskani Figaro said. "So, when you have a lot of first-year guys playing ball, those mistakes are gonna happen. So, we just gotta clean up those mistakes and do better next week,"
LHS lost its starting quarterback Grayson Saunier against Sam Houston last week and new quarterback Kevon’te Landry, who had played for LHS as a wide receiver, has had to adapt quickly to save LHS’s season, according to Cedric Figaro.
“You can’t replace that guy. I mean, he was special to us on offense. All we gotta do is hopefully we can get half of what he was giving us,” Cedric Figaro said.
Barbe improved to 4-4 on the season and 2-4 in district after its victory over Lafayette on Thursday night.
“You know Lafayette has a good football team. They’ve got athletes all over the field. I think our kids came out and executed and did a good job with that,” barbe coach Mike Cutrera said.
Ja’Kaylib Anderson led the Lions in rushing with 90 yards. Jason Arceneaux also contributed to the Lions’ rushing attack with 68 yards and a 62-yard touchdown run. Landry also had a rushing touchdown.
LHS will look to bounce back against the Southside High School Sharks next Friday and prevent a four-game losing streak and keep playoff hopes alive.
“We have two games left in district. We have Southside and we have New Iberia. Obviously, it’d be great to win two. We definitely have to win one to maybe get a shot and if we lose two it’d be tough to get in [to the playoffs],” Cedric Figaro said.