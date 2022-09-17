Brother Martin came into Friday's non-district football game at St. Thomas More with impressive credentials.
The Crusaders were undefeated, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A and hadn't lost a regular season game since 2019.
St. Thomas More, however, excelled in all three phases of the game in a 30-16 win that didn't seem as close as the score indicated.
"This was a big win," said Cougars coach Jim Hightower, who notched his 450th career victory. "This was a big one. We played a quality opponent, and I was pleased with the way the kids stepped up. We were physical where we needed to be.
"The defense swarmed and made it hard for them to run the ball. When they needed to pass, we were able to get pressure on them and that made it difficult for them to throw the ball."
The STM defense held the Crusaders to 220 yards of total offense with 80 coming on one play - a touchdown run by Jordan West on the first scrimmage play of the third quarter that brought the Crusaders within 13-9.
The Cougars (3-0)) answered with 17 consecutive points to build a 30-9 lead,
Brendan Bourque began the flurry of points with a 29-yard field goal, his third of the game. Hutch Swilley followed with a 44-yard run, and Sam Altmann threw a 42-yard pass to Christian McNees with 37 seconds left in the third.
"On the Hutch Swilley touchdown, we had a play called," Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. "Sam saw something and checked it in the opposite direction and Boom! Hutch popped it.
"Sam had the hot hand. He was making really good decisions throughout the game. He put us in some great spots."
Altmann completed 15 of 22 passes for 239 yards and two scores. Late in the second quarter, he tossed a 23-yard TD pass to McNees that put the Cougars up 13-3.
"Brother Martin has a great program, but we were up to the challenge," Savoie said. "I feel like this year's team has the ability to win the game in so many different ways.
"We have that piece on the defense. On offense, we're capable of running and passing, and on special teams, when's the last time we had three field goals in a game?"
Swilley and Charlie Payton combined for 153 yards rushing on 19 carries. McNees had six catches for 161 yards with a 31-yard kick return, and receivers Landon Strother, Connor Stelly and Hayes Moncla combined for 138 yards on 12 receptions.
"We were able to hit them with three of our running backs, and they all did a fine job," said Hightower, who also got a boost from running back John Luke St. Pierre. "That was huge. That allowed us to open up some things in the passing game.
"McNees and Stelly made some big catches. We threw a few high balls where we had opportunities but didn't give our receivers a chance. We did hit some big passes. We just weren't as consistent as I'd like us to be."
The STM defense prevented Brother Martin from mounting any lengthy drives. The Crusaders scored on a 49-yard field goal by Leyton Liuzza in the second quarter after starting the drive at the Cougars 36.
Austin Tatum accounted for Brother Martin's second touchdown when the senior defensive back returned an interception 30 yards with 9:28 remaining.
On STM"s first possession, a 61-yard pass from Altmann to McNees on 3rd-and-18 led to a 31-yard Bourque field goal.
After Brother Martin gained one first down on their first possession, the Cougars forced a punt and then marched down the field to add a 34-yard Bourque field goal. Will Taylor completed 5 of 7 passes on the drive for 43 yards, highlighted by a 25-yard third down pass to Moncla.
For Savoie, the final touchdown by McNees seemed to sum up the Cougars' season to this point.
"(McNees) takes a comeback route down here about the 7-yard line," Savoie said. "The cornerback is in position, and he runs right through the guy's chest. Here comes the safety - McNees stiff-arms him, and then what's not noticed is that when Christian is tussling with the safety, Connor Stelly runs over and pushes him into the end zone.
"That's the kind of relentless effort our seniors have led with since the end of last season. That's been the challenge, and that's how we want to play. Our kids have to play like that for us to have an edge."