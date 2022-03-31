For the past three years, the Notre Dame softball season has ended the same way — with the Pios hoisting the Division III state championship trophy.
With the way the Pios are playing this season, they could make it four in a row.
“The key to winning another state championship is staying focused on our goal, putting forth the best version of us and never taking any opponent lightly,” coach Dale Serie said. “We understand once you make it to the playoffs, it’s one and done so you have to make sure you are playing well and sharp.”
Notre Dame (22-2, 2-0) has made it look easy so far, again tagged as the state champion favorites. But Serie said his Pios, who are on a nine-game win streak, don’t concern themselves with the expectations of others.
“We don’t let the outside expectations get to us because our girls set their own expectations and they are pretty tough on themselves,” Serie said. “Every year, we focus on a new team with the same goal — win the last game we play. Expectations are tough, but they are welcomed and embraced.”
The Pios, who played at Port Barre on Thursday, are led by standouts Abigail Savoy, Maci Bergeron and Corine Poncho. While the trio often generates most of the attention, they have gotten plenty of support, Serie said.
“Our big three Abigail, Corine and Maci are continuing to put up great offensive numbers, while helping us in the circle as well,” Serie said. “A couple of girls that sometimes get overlooked are Caylyn (Henry) and Callie (Maitre). These two young ladies have been solid offensively for us this season.”
Poncho has been the biggest surprise for the Pios this year.
“Corine has been huge for us in the circle this season,” Serie said. “She has worked really hard on giving us another arm in the circle. She has been a huge asset for us.”
Poncho and the Pios have gotten plenty of run support.
“The strength of our team would be our offense, team speed and chemistry,” Serie said. “We have a ton of experience and these girls love playing together. Offensively, we are tough one through nine.”