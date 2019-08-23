The defending Class 3A state champions, Eunice, moved up to Class 4A, but that doesn’t mean District 5-3A lacks fire or star-power.
With 3A semifinalist Iota, perennial contender Church Point and always pesky Northwest in the league, the district should continue to be a highly entertaining.
The Bears are considered the league favorite by The Acadiana Advocate, but it's by a slim margin over the Bulldogs. The coaches, on the other hand, see Iota as the top contender, receiving four first-place votes.
However, this league should be considered top-heavy. Holdovers Mamou, Pine Prairie and newcomer Ville Platte combined to win only six games a year ago and will likely struggle to win games against the top of the league.
POLLS
Coaches poll
Iota (4) 30
Church Point (1) 26
Northwest (1) 25
Pine Prairie 16
Ville Platte 16
Mamou 13
Acadiana Advocate poll
Church Point (3) 28
Iota (2) 27
Northwest 20
Ville Platte 14
Pine Prairie 11
Mamou 5
TOP PLAYERS
Luke Doucet, Iota
RB, 5-9, 227, Sr.
The first-team All-State selection and reigning Offensive MVP of the district is back for an encore. His violent running style netted 2,367 yards and 26 touchdowns on 224 carries last season.
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point
FB, 5-6, 215, Sr.
Dupuis enters the year 725 yards shy of breaking Tony Citizen’s 30-year-old school record for career rushing yards. He rushed for 1,330 yards and 16 touchdowns on 156 carries last year despite missing time due to injury.
Montaze Sam, Northwest
QB, 5-11, 200, Sr.
Sam was an honorable mention All-State pick a year ago after leading the Raiders in both rushing and passing. He threw 18 touchdowns against only two interceptions last year and rushed for 1,557 yards and 22 touchdowns on 247 carries.
TOP GAMES
Iota at Church Point, Oct. 11
Church Point at Northwest, Oct. 18
Northwest at Iota, Nov. 1
BEST RIVALRY
IOTA VS. CHURCH POINT: The Bulldogs and Bears have split the matchup the last two years, with Church Point winning 24-0 in 2017 and Iota squeaking out a 15-12 win last season. The home team has won the matchup in the past two seasons so an advantage may lie with the Bears this year.
BY THE NUMBERS
725: Number of yards Church Point fullback Rodney Dupuis needs to break Tony Citizen’s school-record for career rushing yards.
9:1: Northwest quarterback Montaze Sam’s touchdown-to-interception ratio a year ago.
20: Number of years since Iota has won a state championship. The Bulldogs won the Class 2A crown back in 1999.
2: Total number of football games Mamou has won in the past five seasons. They hope to improve on that number with a senior-heavy team this season.