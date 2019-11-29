Two city schools will play for football state championships in Lafayette but at different locations.
With top-seeded St. Thomas More beating No. 5 St. Louis in the Division II semifinals Friday, the Cougars will host No. 2 De La Salle at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Cougar Stadium for the Division II championship.
In the Division III semifinals, No. 1 Lafayette Christian beat fifth-seeded Dunham, meaning the Knights will play No. 3 St. Charles at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Cajun Field for the Division III title.
STM and LCA playing state football championship games outside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is accordance with a series of bylaws that passed at the LHSAA annual convention last January. The new bylaws allow for the higher-seeded team in a select football championship to host the final at their home field. According to the bylaws, two select finalists can agree to play at the neutral site as well.
There were plans in place for the Divisions IV, III and II championships to be played at Cajun Field, assuming the Acadiana area’s highly-seeded teams advanced to the finals. But quarterfinal losses by Vermilion Catholic and Opelousas Catholic, the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in Division IV, altered the plans. No. 7 Catholic-New Iberia eliminating No. 2 Notre Dame in the Division III quarterfinals also had an impact.
Because of that, STM pulled out after the quarterfinals were played. Cougars athletic director Kim Broussard wanted to be proactive in arranging for additional seating and parking for a state championship game on his school’s campus, assuming STM could beat the Saints in the semifinals.
Broussard said a shuttle service may be used to transport spectators who park nearby, like at Our Lady Lourdes Regional Medical Center on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, if parking spaces on campus fill up. Broussard is planning to bring in bleachers on scaffolding to add extra seats.
“There are some challenges presented to us, but it’s nothing that we don’t feel like we can’t handle,” Broussard said. “I am looking at doing some things kind of outside the box of bringing in some portable buildings, some tents -- maybe doing some thing that we normally don’t do. … I don’t think it’s going to present a big challenge because I feel like, on a weekly basis, we put on a pretty good show here and we provide a good atmosphere. So we’re going to do that for sure and try to do some little things on top all of that just to make sure it’s a memorable event for both teams.”
LCA, however, decided to stick with the original plan to play at Cajun Field, assuming it could beat the Tigers on Friday. The possibility of the UL football team playing the Sun Belt Conference championship game at Cajun Field dictated the game time of the Dec. 7 final. Appalachian State, the Sun Belt East champion, beat Troy on Friday to guarantee the league title game would be played in Boone, North Carolina at 11 a.m. Dec. 7.
The Kiwanis Club of Lafayette, which hosts the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field involving Acadiana-area football teams every year, helped finalize the leasing contract of Cajun Field for the select championship games.