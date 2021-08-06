Church Point Bears
WHAT WE KNOW
Church Point is a tried-and-true Wing-T attack. It fits the personality of coach John Craig Arceneaux well and it fits the school’s personnel well too.
It brought them within a couple plays of a state championship appearance last season, and with the majority of the key pieces returning to the running game, it’ll be business as usual for the Bears’ offense.
It’ll be led by a thunder-and-lightning approach with junior fullback Jalon Reese and junior halfback Tylon Citizen.
“They came on really strong at the end of last season,” Arceneaux said. “We’re expecting them to continue to grow.”
It won’t stray far from the typical Church Point formula. Reese is a classic Wing-T fullback. At 5-6 and 210 pounds, his compact frame is tailor made for those dive plays designed to soften a defense and grind out tough yards.
Citizen is the big-play guy. He made big plays in both the run and pass game last year for the Bears.
Church Point will not stray from the run often, but if it does you can believe that Citizen will be a part of it.
Andy Briceno will be sprinkled in as well. He can play most anywhere Arceneaux needs him, and will be a big defensive contributor as well on a team that features seven starters back on that end of the ball.
Arceneaux has faith in his defense’s ability to keep scores low and not put too much stress on his Wing-T offense to have to put up 30 points or more very often.
“We’re really excited about our potential on defense,” Arceneaux said.
The Church Point coaching staff is especially excited about its defensive line, which returns two All-District performers in Jamarion Citizen and Javon Gibson. Both possess great size and should help the Bears win a lot of battles inside the trenches.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
For as much experience as Church Point returns at the running back position, it is losing a four-year starter in Gavin Richard.
Richard saw big moments and carried big workloads over the years for the Bears. Tylon Citizen doesn’t have the size Richard did, so it will be interesting to see how he manages a bigger workload this season.
Church Point is also replacing All-State player Dylan Stelly. Stelly started at quarterback and was the defensive leader and playmaker for the Bears’ defense. It’s hard to replace a player who does all those things well.
HOW WE SEE IT
There is no shortage of high expectations among District 5-3A coaches for what Church Point will be capable of this season. If the team lives up to its potential, it could have the opportunity to once again make a run at a state championship appearance.
FIVE TO WATCH
Andy Briceno
HB/LB 5-10 180 Sr.
The heart-and-soul of the Bears, Briceno is a player his head coach trusts to get the job done. He isn’t the fastest player in the world, but he consistently takes care of the intangibles for the Bears.
Jalon Reese
FB 5-6 210 Jr.
Arceneaux loves Reese’s tough running style. If Church Point holds true to the typical Wing-T offense, Reese should see plenty of work and be effective in it due to his compact frame.
Tylon Citizen
RB 5-10 170 Jr.
Citizen did a lot of different things for Church Point’s offense last year. As well as running sweeps well, if the Bears needed a big play in the pass game it usually turned to Citizen.
Javen Gibson
OL/DL 6-3 215 Sr.
Athletic for his size, Gibson is a key part of the Bears pass rush and should harass quarterbacks this season. He also possesses the ability to go sideline-to-sideline to make plays.
Jamarion Citizen
OL/DL 6-2 235 Sr.
A true run-stopper, you’ll rarely find Citizen out of place during run situations. His gift comes in his ability to slip past most linemen he will play. He led Church Point in tackles for loss last season.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Wing-T
WR Kainen Lejeune (5-5, 136, Jr.)
TE Holden Daigle (6-2, 215, Sr.)*
OT Gavin Benoit (5-11, 235, So.)*
OG Camden Maroon (6-5, 225, Sr.)*
C Nick Richard (6-1, 212, Sr.)*
OG Tanner Little (5-9, 200, Jr.)
OT Hunter Yammarino (5-8, 250, Jr.)
QB Chandler Guillory (6-0, 165, Sr.)
RB Tylon Citizen (5-10, 170, Jr.)*
RB Andy Briceno (5-10, 175, Sr.)
FB Jalon Reese (5-6, 205, Jr.)*
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 3-4
DE Javen Gibson (6-3, 215, Sr.)*
NG Armando Gibson (5-6, 260, Sr.)
DE Jamarrion Citizen (6-2, 235, Sr.)*
LB Jaiki Landry (5-10, 200, Sr.)*
LB Nady Briceno (5-10, 175, Sr.)*
LB Gavin Middlebrooks (5-4, 165, Sr.)*
LB Holden Daigle (6-2, 215, Sr,)
DB Daylon Foreman (6-1, 165, Sr.)*
DB Jeremiah Roy (5-9, 150, Jr.)*
DB Armstead Mouton (6-0, 155, Sr.)*
DB Theron Guillory (5-11, 145, Sr.)
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Dylan Stelly, Gavin Richard, Tony Gibson
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: John Craig Arceneaux
Record: 98-56 at Church Point
Assistants: Rob Pool (defensive coordinator), Eddie Bergeron (defensive line), Bart Baudoin (defensive backs), Jamal Broussard (defensive backs), Kirk Lavergne (offensive line), Carl Broussard (offensive line), Michael Thevis (wide receivers), Casey Benoit (quarterbacks)
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 Port Barre
Sept. 10 Kaplan
Sept. 17 Rayne
Sept. 24 MARKSVILLE
Oct. 1 EUNICE
Oct. 8 IOTA
Oct. 15 Northwest
Oct. 22 VILLE PLATTE
Oct. 29 Mamou
Nov. 5 PINE PRAIRIE
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 6: Iota
These parish rivals battle it out every year in what's usually the deciding game toward the district title, and it will likely set up that way once again this season.
2020 RESULTS
Beat Kaplan 12-0
Beat St. Louis Catholic 37-27
Beat Iota 22-15
Beat Northwest 32-7
Beat Opelousas Catholic 44-21
Playoffs
Beat Mansfield 18-6
Beat Brusly 22-0
Beat St. James 14-7
Lost Madison Prep 22-6
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 8-1
2019: 8-3
2018: 8-4
2017: 9-2
2016: 3-8