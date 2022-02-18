The Southside Sharks were looking to secure their first girls basketball playoff win in school history on Thursday, but the Sharks ran into a Zachary team that played its best game of the year.
Freshman point guard Tiarra McPipe scored 20 points to lead the No. 18 Broncos to a 69-40 win over the No. 15 Sharks in the Class 5A bi-district contest in Youngsville.
"I'm very pleased," Broncos coach Tami McClure-Reynolds said. "I haven't seen that out of my players all year, to be honest."
The Sharks (19-11) took an early 6-2 lead with senior guard Haelynn Mouton scoring four points, but the Broncos answered with a 16-2 run. McPipe made eight of her first 10 field goals and led a tenacious 1-2-2 full court press.
"This is her first time in this type of setting," Reynolds-McClure said of McPipe. "She took control. I told her, 'You're guarding No. 10 (Sharks sophomore Hannah Mouton), who is an incredible player, but so are you. You have to match her."
Reynolds-McClure said the Broncos, who will travel to No. 2 Parkway (29-1) in the second round, only recently began experimenting with the pressure defense,
"We hadn't pressed all year until the last two games," she said. "I thought it was impressive tonight. We knew we could do it, but we weren't happy with how it went earlier in the regular season."
With eight players listed at 5-foot-8 or taller, including the 5-foot-9 McPipe, the Broncos used their depth and size advantage to force turnovers and control the boards.
"If you walk into the gym, you'd probably say that we have a really good-looking basketball team," Reynolds-McClure said. "Our physicality is there, and we're able to sometimes use it to our advantage. We have a great strength and conditioning coach (Jason Little). He is phenomenal."
Junior forward Alissa O'Dell scored nine of her 13 points in the first quarter for the 20-12 Broncos, who got eight points and two 3-pointers from Talyn Thomas.
"No. 14 for Southside is their 3-point shooter," Reynolds-McClure said of freshman Brynnan Boyd. "Thomas is our go-to 3-pointer shooter. She came off the bench and did her job."
Hannah Mouton scored nine of her 11 points in the second quarter for the Sharks. Haelynn Mouton added 10 points.
"It was a great season," said Sharks coach Sean Comeaux, whose team won 17 of its last 20 games. "It's unfortunate how it ended, going against a team that played lights out and was super-physical. They dominated us. It was a great job on their coaches' part. "
The Sharks, who have reached the first round of the playoffs in each of the school's three years of existence, will lose only two seniors from their year's team in Haelynn Mouton and Tamyra Wilson.
Leading scorer Hannah Mouton will return, as will Boyd and posts Karrington Eugene and Maddyx Guidry, who missed this season with an injury.
"Most of our points this year came from sophomores," said Comeaux, whose team should have a strong inside presence next season with Eugene (5-foot-10) and Guidry (6-foot-0).
"When I coached boys basketball at Berwick, I had two 6-foot-5 posts. We ran a set offense for them, and we're going to use both of our posts to our strength."