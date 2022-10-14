DELCAMBRE - Luke Landry threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in a 27 point first half blitz as Catholic-New Iberia, which started the season with four straight losses, claimed its third straight win and second consecutive District 8-2A win with a 30-0 shutout of Delcambre on Friday.
Jaiden Mitchell was on the receiving end of both touchdowns as he hauled in a 45-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter and a 37-yard strike in the second quarter.
Catholic High improved to 3-4 overall and 2-0 in district play, while Delcambre, which started out with a 4-1 record, has dropped two straight to fall to 4-3, 0-2.
"I thought at the beginning of the season that our team could be what you are seeing right now," Catholic coach Scott Wattigny said. "But when you have sophomores and juniors and five seniors, none of which played, it was going to take until week seven to get this thing going.
"I'm proud of our guys, I thought that we played well and now we're 3-0, if we don't count the first four weeks of the season."
Catholic-New Iberia turned in an offense performance in the first half. The Panthers scored on four of their six possessions,
In addition to Mitchell's touchdown catches, Landry added a rushing score and Christopher Greene also had a rushing touchdown in the win.
While the offense output slowed to a trickle in the second half, the Panthers finished with 330 yards of offense - 220 passing and 110 rushing - despite the fact that the vast majority if their drives started in Delcambre territory.
"I wanted to get Jaiden Mitchell started early and he obviously did," Wattigny said.
The other story of the night for Catholic was the Panthers defense.
Catholic held Delcambre to 139 total yards of offense, the majority of which came on a drive that ended up inside the Catholic-New Iberia 5 and ended with a fumble.
It was one of five turnovers (four fumbles, one interception) caused by the Catholic defense.
In the process, it held a Delcambre team that had been scoring around 30 points per game to 0.
"The goal of the wing-T is to get you undisciplined, that's why so many people run it," Wattigny said. "But our guys had great eyes tonight and stayed disciplined.
"I don't know what they had offensively, but it wasn't much."