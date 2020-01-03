North Central has an excellent chance to repeat as Class 1A state champions after the Hurricanes returned four starters, including high-flying junior forward Derrick Tezeno, from last year's team.
On Thursday, Tezeno totaled 25 points as the Hurricanes (12-5) throttled Westgate 84-63 in the Coca-Cola Classic hosted by Southside.
The 6-foot-3 Tezeno, who spends considerable time above the rim, is averaging 22 points per game.
"I'm not sure what his vertical jump is, but it's high," said North Central coach Rayvon Gary. "He is somewhere around the 40-inch threshold. It's one of the highest I've seen in a long time.
"He has scholarship offers from UNO, Northwestern State and McNeese. We do live in a small area. But with us coming to tournaments like this and playing the schedule we do, if you handle your business, you'll get the looks from colleges."
Nikembe Johnson, a 6-foot-5 center, added 13 points vs. Westgate, a team that reached the 4A quarterfinals last season.
"Johnson is averaging 19 points per game," his coach said. "He's a real physical kid who plays defensive end on the football field. We always tell him that he needs to bring that same toughness to the basketball court."
Gary said his team is forced to maintain a sharp focus with a daunting non-district schedule that features Peabody, Rayville, St. Thomas More, Dunham, Lafayette Christian and Rayne.
"With the schedule we have, we can't afford to get complacent," Gary said. "Coming off the state championship, we're getting every team's best shot, so we try to remind our kids to stay humble and work hard.
"We have pretty much the same team from last year with the exception of one senior we lost. These guys have been playing together for about four or five years now. We're just trying to piece it together and finish the season strong."
The Hurricanes have plenty of scoring ammunition. Five players scored in double-figures vs. Westgate, including Reginald Stoner and Lionel Harrison (13 points apiece) and Devion Lavergne (10).
"Reginald is a long, athletic, defensive specialist," Gary said. "He's around 6-foot-1 and is averaging 12 points per game. He and Lionel are two key guys who always contribute double figures in points. Reginald guards the opposing team's best player.
"Also, we have guys like Aaron Johnson coming off the bench. Our whole roster, they play together and contribute. I would say each and every player contributes."
Gary said his team is often underestimated.
"We know that we're always overlooked because people see us as a 1A school on paper," he said. "But these guys love the game and work hard. We tell them that they'll always be able to play with anybody if they put the work in."