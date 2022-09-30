ABBEVILLE - It was exactly what Abbeville coach Roderick Moy wanted to see out of his team heading into its toughest game of the season next week followed by the start of District 5-3A play.
Abbeville came out hot on offense, smothering on defense in the Wildcats' 56-6 demolition of West St. Mary on Thursday in a non-district game.
"It's the one we wanted. It's the one we needed going into next week's matchup and then going into district," Moy said. "We needed to be 4-1 to build that thing up to where it's supposed to be.
"We would like to have been 5-0 but we can't control that. All we could control was the 48 minutes tonight and we went out and took care of business early and I was proud of what the team played the game."
Abbeville didn't need 48 minutes of game time to beat the out-manned Wolfpack (0-5) - 12 minutes of the first quarter was more than enough for the Wildcats to establish dominance.
Abbeville scored 28 points in the first quarter, held the Wolfpack to negative total yards of offense in the opening quarter.
By the time the first half ended, Abbeville had 44 points, scored on seven of its eight first half possessions and held the Wolfpack to only one first down in the opening two quarters.
"We came into the game and we wanted to pound them," Moy said. "In fact, I script the first eight plays of a game. We practice those eight plays all week and we didn't even get to all of them.
"There was a pass that we didn't get to. We scored in two plays, then we scored again in two plays."
In that first half, Abbeville had touchdown runs from Chad Westley and Trasean Greene and two touchdown passes from Tajh Judge and one each from Jayson Shelvin and Dazavian Maze.
"Judge was clean tonight," Moy said. "Even the one pass he missed he hit the guy in his hands.
"That's what I wanted to see tonight. Every one knows that we can run the ball but for us to be multiple and hit people with a passing game, that's what makes us go. To be able to compete with teams like we are going to play next week, we have to be able to run and throw it so they don't know what's coming."
Abbeville takes on perennial playoff power St. Charles on Friday.
"They broke LCA's (Lafayette Christian Academy) streak," Moy said. "We felt like we had to play up. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best and they're really good."