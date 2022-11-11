Before the season began, the Westminster Crusaders expressed their desire to face Country Day.
And not to see how they measure up, but because Westminster wants to be the volleyball team to end Country Day’s reign as the Division V champions.
Now, the Crusaders will get their chance after defeating Central Catholic of Morgan City in four sets, 25-21, 25-11, 22-25 and 25-15 in the semifinals.
It’s the first time in school history Westminster advanced to the state finals in volleyball, and it will face the six-time Division V state champion Cajuns at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the Cajundome.
“It’s crazy, we have never done this before,” Crusaders senior Abigail Cunningham said. “We want them (Country Day). Since the beginning of summer, we have said we wanted to play Country Day. Now, we get the chance to.”
The top performers for the Cruaders were Cunningham (27 kills, 26 digs, 2 aces), Carlie Horton (14 kills, 2 aces), Bethany Stoute (7 blocks), Aaliyah Arvie (5 blocks), Caroline Lalonde (38 digs), Ada Horton (49 assists) and Anna Ware (50 assists).
“Oh, this is so exciting,” Crusaders head coach Keith Leon said. “The players are probably more excited than I am. We challenged ourselves to meet up with Country Day and we have done it. Now, we have a shot to do what we wanted to do.”
Country Day, which is 31-4 overall, have won 13 consecutive matches and have won 12 of the past 13 volleyball state championships in Division V. The Cajuns didn’t reach the state finals in 2015 after being defeated in the semifinals.
“Country Day is a solid team,” Cunningham said. “I played with and against some of their players. I’m excited about the opportunity. The past six years they have been the only team to win the state championship. I want to go home with that state championship trophy.”
Knocking off the Cajuns won’t be an easy feat for the Crusaders, who are 35-7 overall and winners of eight of their last nine matches. Not only because of their experience and championship pedigree, but because of star middle blocker Ellen Schneider.
“Ellen is a great player,” Leon said. “She really makes their defense better because she gets her hands on a lot of balls. It is going to be important that we hit around her.”
If the Crusaders are going to bring home its first volleyball state title, Leon believes the key will be minimizing mistakes.
“Country Day has been here before, so they are definitely going to be ready for us,” Leon said. “It is going to be important that our seniors are on point and our setters put the ball where it needs to be. If we play great defense all-around, I think we have a shot.”
Blue Gators swept
Ascension Episcopal’s quest to reach the Division V state finals for the first time since 2016, came to an end on Friday, as they were swept in 3 sets Metairie Park Country Day.
Country Day, which are the 6-time defending state champions in Division V, defeated the Blue Gators 25-15, 25-17 and 25-14 to advance to the state finals on Saturday.
“I think we played with a little bit of fear,” said Ascension coach Celie Leblanc, whose Blue Gators have lost in the semifinals each of the past three years (last two years in Division IV). “We played with a lot of heart, and we gave a perfect effort, but Country Day was more consistent and more confident than we were.”
Country Day and senior middle blocker Ellen Schneider, who finished with a match-best 15 kills, 2.5 blocks and 1 ace, made life difficult for the Blue Gators, as Schneider established herself as a force on the front row.
“Schneider is a great player,” Leblanc said. “But I don’t think we executed the way I wanted us to. But credit to Country Day. They went out and took care of business on their side of the floor.”
Although the Blue Gators (24-16) made their share of mistakes, Leblanc didn’t believe a perfect performance was needed in order to unseat Country Day.
“I really don’t think we need to be perfect to win,” Leblanc said. “We needed a strong belief that we could go in and beat the No. 1 seed and the defending state champions. A lot of the girls on the court for us didn’t get play last year, so there were a lot more nerves. Country Day is a great team and they are coached by 1 of the best in the state.”
In the losing effort, the Blue Gators’ top performers were Ryan Simon (7 kills, 24 digs), Lola Blancher (5 kills, 23 digs), Taylor Guillot (4 blocks), Ashlyn Poirier (11 assists) and Meg Griffin (8 assists).
“It was a successful season,” Leblanc said. “To see the progression from the summer to where we are today, it was a great to see.”
Pios outsted from state tourney
The Notre Dame Pios hoped for a chance to return to the Division IV state finals, so they could not only defend their 2021 state championship, but make a run at a second consecutive title.
However, it wasn't to be.
On Friday, the Pios fell 1 win short of that goal, as they were swept 25-15, 25-20 and 25-22 by No. 1 seed Newman (38-5) in the semifinals at the Cajundome.
"The girls battled," Pios coach Waylon Young said. "I thought we really fought hard. The third set was important for us. We didn't win, but we fought. We could have given up, but we gave ourselves an opportunity."
Young attributed the Pios' inability to generate offense as the key to falling short against Newman.
"We couldn't score," Young said. "Offensively, we hit road blocks. Their blocks really affected us."
Notre Dame, who finishes the season 29-17, were led by Olivia Hensgens (10 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces), VAlerie Brown (6 kills), Gracie Bearb (12 assists), Addy Hazlet (3 blocks) and Ellen Cormier (11 digs).
Newman's top performers were Zaria Nelson (13 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks), Caroline Beahm (10 kills, 2 aces), Ella Faliveno (15 digs) and setter Jess Miller (39 assists).
"There is a reason they haven't lost (many matches)," Young said. "I thought their setting was really good. The 1 thing that is probably overlooked with the is their setting. It was fantastic. Newman was every bit as good as advertised."