The 15-4 win for Teurlings Catholic in Game 2 over Lusher on Saturday started a bit shakier than the final score suggests.
After scoring zero runs in the top half of the first inning, Teurlings gave up four funs in the bottom of the first and found themselves quickly in a 4-0 hole.
Teurlings coach Brooks Badeaux said the Rebels had bigger plans in the first inning than what the game baseball had for them.
“We were trying to do too much,” Badeaux said. “We came out and we got a little keyed up. The game will dictate itself and you just have to get into the flow to if. After a while, we did just that.”
The Rebels came out and scored a four-spot of their own in the second to tie the game 4-4. They then scored four in the third and five in the fourth to bust the game wide open.
Will Judice had a two-run double in the third and Kaden Boulet hit a three-run home run in the fourth to lead the way in the five-inning run-rule victory.
“There are some momentum swings in baseball and you can start to feel it,” Badeaux said. Anytime someone takes the lead, you can start to feel it and you have to answer. We flushed that first inning and took it to them after that.
“I don't think we showed up ready to play. I think we took them for granted a little bit. It was a good team effort to come back like we did and it’s going to take every one of us to get through things like that.”
Ian Johnson took over on the mound with two outs in the first inning. Johnson shut Lusher down, allowing just one hit over 3 1/3 innings. Johnson said he went into the pressure-filled situation focused on what he had to do.
“I knew they were going to get into my head,” Johnson said, “but I can’t let that bother me. I have to go out there and do what I do. I have a great team behind me and I’m just ready to take the ball when coach calls on me. I had faith we would come back and beat this team. The results today were good.”
Johnson struck out five batters in his 3 1/3 innings and Badeaux said Johnson has been a very dependable arm for the Rebels this season. Badeaux said in order to move on in the playoffs, it’s going to take an entire team effort.
“We need to cover for each other,” Badeaux said. “Errors are going to be made. That’s baseball. We just can’t let it compound to two and three errors at a time. Ian is a strike-thrower with good sink on his ball. When it’s moving and he’s around the plate, he is very effective.”
Johnson said they are very aware of the program's history and they try not to let the weight of history sit too heavy on them. Johnson said the only thing the Rebels can do is give it their all in an effort to add to the legacy.
“We have to live by the standard,” Johnson said, “and the standard is going all the way. That’s just something we take very seriously and something we try very hard to live up to.”
Standing in the Rebels’ way is U-High, a team Teurlings beat 9-8 earlier in the season. Bateaux said the first game was a battle and he expects it to be no different as the Rebels’ postseason push continues.
“It’s one game at a time,” Badeaux said. “That is really all we ca do. We played U-High earlier and they're going to bring their best. Hopefully, we’ll bring our best.”