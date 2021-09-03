NEW IBERIA — Westgate hung in with Lafayette Christian for the majority of the game Friday night, but the Knights eventually escaped with a 19-7 victory. Here’s how it went down.
WHAT HAPPENED
Westgate trailed 12-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but LCA grabbed control early when LCA’s JuJuan Johnson scored a 7-yard touchdown on the first drive of the final frame and the Knights defense got a huge fourth-down stop at their own two-yard line.
LCA’s special teams had their share of woes. A botched snap on the first extra point of the game, a kick that hit the goal post on the second PAT, a blocked punt and two huge kick returns for Westgate kept the Tigers in the game.
TURNING POINT
Westgate had plenty of chances to gain control of this game and maybe define a true turning point, but the Tigers never could quite get there.
After an LCA drive that went into the red zone to end the first half, Westgate’s defense held and went into halftime down only 6-0.
The Tigers found the end zone only once and LCA maintained control of momentum for most of the game. When Westgate finally had momentum for a short period of time after a touchdown pass from Danny Lewis to Dedrick Latulas, the Knights quickly seized it back.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE GAME
After Westgate scored a touchdown to close out the third quarter, all the momentum appeared to be on its side.
But LCA answered with a huge 66-yard pass play from Johnson to Darian Riggs. Riggs caught the ball at the 30-yard line and made broke a tackle at the 30, allowing him to get down to the 5-yard line.
The play gave LCA the momentum back and allowed the Knights to escape with the victory.
LANDRY INJURED
At the end of the second quarter, Westgate starting quarterback Brennan Landry got sacked by LCA’s Masey Lewis. The sack resulted in Landry injuring his right arm and sidelined him for the remainder of the game.
With Landry on the bench — his right arm in a sling — the Tigers turned the offense over to Danny Lewis. Lewis showed that he could run the offense efficiently, but Landry was certainly missed.
MASEY LEWIS WAS DOMINANT
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, LCA’S Masey Lewis the senior linebacker was in the Westgate backfield night. Lewis had eight tackles, including two for a loss and he sacked Westgate quarterbacks twice.
Lewis was the leader of the LCA defense and it appears he may relish his role as one of the most dynamic players in the state.