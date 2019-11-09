ACA.AcadianaLafayette4.110919
Lafayette quarterback Xan Saunier (10) is brought down by Acadiana defender Caleb Arceneaux, right, during their high school football game at Bill Dotson Stadium on Nov. 8, 2019 in Scott, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

RUSHING

Jamarcus Monroe, Rayne 268

Kendrell Williams, Carencro 245

Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal 197

Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia 184

Dillan Monette, Acadiana 182

Lucky Brooks, Acadiana 165

Nathan Sistrunk, Kaplan 164

Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville 160

Tylon Citizen, Church Point 155

Gavin Richard, Church Point 144

PASSING

Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 397

Dillon Monette, Southside 396

Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic 296

Xan Saunier, Lafayette 255

Brennon Landry, Westgate 239

Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic 236

Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 216

Ryan Richard, Erath 201

Dawson Wallace, Iota 154

Alex Soileau, Cecilia 150

RECEIVING

Jack Bech, St. Thomas More 229

Rhett Pelloquin, Southside 225

Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic 180

Colton Punch, Erath 158

Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge 138

Tyrone Charlot, Iota 128

Kayshon Boutte, Westgate 127

Ethan Howard, Cecilia 124

Devin Chavis, Teurlings Catholic 106

Jean-Luc Lemoine, St. Thomas More 95

