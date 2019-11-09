RUSHING
Jamarcus Monroe, Rayne 268
Kendrell Williams, Carencro 245
Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal 197
Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia 184
Dillan Monette, Acadiana 182
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana 165
Nathan Sistrunk, Kaplan 164
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville 160
Tylon Citizen, Church Point 155
Gavin Richard, Church Point 144
PASSING
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 397
Dillon Monette, Southside 396
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic 296
Xan Saunier, Lafayette 255
Brennon Landry, Westgate 239
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic 236
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 216
Ryan Richard, Erath 201
Dawson Wallace, Iota 154
Alex Soileau, Cecilia 150
RECEIVING
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More 229
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside 225
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic 180
Colton Punch, Erath 158
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge 138
Tyrone Charlot, Iota 128
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate 127
Ethan Howard, Cecilia 124
Devin Chavis, Teurlings Catholic 106
Jean-Luc Lemoine, St. Thomas More 95