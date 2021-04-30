Class 1A, Region II Meet
BOYS
TEAM STANDINGS
1, Highland Baptist, 87. 2, Hamilton Christian, 67. 3, Westminster, 57. 4, St. Edmund, 53. 5, Vermilion Catholic, Grand Lake, 46. 7, Oberlin, 37. 8, Opelousas Catholic, 32. 9, East Beauregard, 29. 10, Catholic-Pointe Coupee,, 21. 11, Hanson Memorial, 18. 12, North Central, 17. 13, Basile, 16. 14, Centerville, 14. 15, Covenant Christian, 10. 16, Merryville, 8.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Matthew Langlois, CP,C 11.30. 2, Elijah Belton, HC, 11.51. 3, Mikey Bazar, VC, 11.63.
200 – 1, Matthew Langlois, CPC, 23.02. 2, Parker Janes, WCA, 23.42. 3, Mikey Bazar, VC, 23.62.
400 – 1, Jarworski Joseph, HB, 50.77. 2, Matthew Elrod, HB, 52.18. 3, Mason Russell, HC, 53.31.
800 – 1, Owen Welch, HC, 2:08.50. 2, Logan Guillory, BAS, 2:08.88. 3, Neil Mason, HB, 2:09.14.
1600 – 1, Blaine Copper, GL, 4:55.33. 2, Nicholas Olivier, WCA, 4:55.57. 3, Tyler Blissett, HB, 4:56.72.
3200 – 1, Tyler Blissett, HB, 10:58.91. 2, Nicholas Olivier, WCA, 11:25.42. 3, Owen Melancon, WCA, 11:43.25.
110H – 1, Jarworski Joseph, HB, 17.33. 2, Tyler Dejean, WCA, 17.47. 3,Kieran Davis, StED, 17.95.
300H – 1, Jamarey Cane, NC, 42.32. 2, Tyler Dejean, WCA, 43.28. 3, Jarworski Joseph, HB, 43.73.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1, Vermilion Catholic (Mikey Bazar, Josh Sagrera, JP Summers, Zachary Broussard, 44-41. 2, St. Edmund, 44.95. 3, Oberlin, 45.34.
4x200 – 1, Hamilton Christian, 1:33.78. 2, St. Edmund, 1:33.80. 3, Vermilion Catholic, 1:34.50.
4x400 – 1, Highland Baptist (Weston Bradley, Matthew Elrod, Derrick Wright, Jarworski Joseph), 3:36,80. 2, Hamilton Christian, 3:42.55. 3, St. Edmund, 3:45.08.
FIELD EVENTS
Shot put – 1, Bryant Williams, GL,, 47-6.25. 2, Milton Schexnayder, CENT, 43-8.5. 3, Nicholas McGee, HB, 43-4.
Discus – 1, Chad Zenon, VC, 131-0. 2, Dillon Singleton, EB, 123-1. 3, Brett King, GL, 121-3.
Javelin – 1, Caiden Meyers, COV, 155-1.5. 2, Clay Miller, StED, 151-2. 3, Reid Lovell, HM, 140-0.
Long jump – 1, Elijah Belton, HC, 21-9.5. 2, Myles Liggans, HB, 21-8. 3, Keon Coleman, OC, 21-0.
Triple jump – 1, Gabe Boudreaux, GL, 42-9. 2, Keon Coleman, OC, 41-8. 3, Jeremhia Cotton, OB, 41-7.
High jump– 1, Gabe Boudreaux, GL, 6-8. 2, Kamron Leviere, OC, 6-3. 3, Chase Singleton, EB, 6-0.
Pole vault – 1, Kobie Bailey, EB, 11-0. 2, John Uze, HM, 10-0. 3, Eric Bourque, VC, 9-6.
GIRLS
TEAM STANDINGS
1, Highland Baptist, 88. 2, Westminster, Merryville, 75. 4, Oberlin, 44. 5, Covenant Christian, 40. 6, Vermilion Catholic, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 38. 8, St. Edmund, 31. 9, Basile, 28. 10, Grand Lake, 22. 11, Central Catholic, 18. 12, Hamilton Christian, 14. 13, North Central, East Beauregard, 13. 15, Hanson Memorial, 7. 16, Elton, 6. 17, Gueydan, 5. 18, Sacred Heart-VP, 2.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Troyanna Pichon, CPC, 12.90. 2, Ellie Manuel, StED, 13.76. 3, Lanie Broussard, VC, 13.76.
200 – 1, Troyanna Pichon, CPC, 26.77. 2, Brianna Sensley, HB, 28.07. 3, Lanie Broussard, VC, 28.22.
400 – 1, Lanie Broussard, VC, 1:02.59. 2, Mekyah Hooper, MERR, 1:03.73. 3, Madison Champagne, HB, 1:03.99.
800 – 1, Ache' Anderson, COV, 2:35.08. 2, Frida Alvarez, BAS, 2:36.16. 3, Ya'Jaia Goudeau, NC, 2:38.06.
1600 – 1, Ellisyn Davis, WCA, 5:56.80. 2, Ache' Anderson, COV, 6:00.65. 3, Kate Eggers, EB, 6:02.80.
3200 – 1, Ellisyn Davis, WCA, 13:16.09. 2, Layla Clement, CPC, 13:18.21. 3, Kate Eggers, EB, 13:48.81.
100 hurdles – 1, Emily Davis, COV, 16.21. 2, Ava Claire Calais, CC, 17.16. 3, Marcie Mudd, GL, 17.46.
300 hurdles – 1, Madison Mahfouz, MERR, 48.60. 2, Ava Claire Calais, CC, 48.65. 3, Emily Davis, COV, 51.52.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1, Westminster (Kaitlyn Wright, Aaliyah Arvie, Laney LeBlanc, Caroline Lalonde), 53.16. 2, Oberlin, 54.08. 3, St. Edmund, 54.66.
4x200 – 1, Merryville, 1:52.97. 2, Oberlin, 1:55.03. 3, Westminster, 1:55.54.
4x400 – 1, Merryville, 4:26.20. 2, Highland Baptist, 4:33.31. 3, Basile, 4:33.70.
FIELD EVENTS
Shot put – 1, Marin Barras, HB, 42-7.25. 2, Destiny Clarkston, WCA, 32-10. 3, Jillian Garrett, HC, 31-4.5.
Discus – 1, Marin Barras, HB, 128-8. 2, Jillian Garrett, HC, 100-5. 3, Laney LeBlanc, WCA, 91-6.
Javelin – 1, Marin Barras, HB, 126-7.5. 2, Emma Bacilla, WCA, 118-2.5. 3, Mary Beth LaFleur, StED, 113-1.5.
Long jump – 1, Brianna Sensley, HB, 16-8.25. 2, Kaylie Lewis, MERR, 16-6.25. 3, Allie Moreau, CPC, 16-0.
Triple jump – 1, Henley Lejeune, BAS, 33-9. 2, Brianna Sensley, HB,33-6.5. 3, Emily Davis, COV, 33-2.
High jump – 1, Madison Mahfouz, MERR, 4-11. 2, Lanie Broussard, VC, 4-10. 3, Mekyah Hooper, MERR, 4-10.
Pole vault – 1, Chloe Peloquin, OB, 8-0. 2, Maegan Champagne, HB, 7-6. 3, Allison Sparks, WCA, 7-0.
Class B, Region III Meet
BOYS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. JS Clark 158, 2. Lacassine 110, 3. Episcopal School of Acadiana 78, 4. Christ Episcopal 51, 5. Hathaway 44, 6. Midland 42, 7. Maurepas 29, 8. Holden 28, 9. Bell City 13, 10. Mount Hermon 5.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Bylen Tyler, JSC, 11.31; 2. Trevor Daugherty, JSC, 12.33; 3. Dionte Freeman, Lacassine, 12.46.
200 – 1. Bylen Tyler, JSC, 22.64; 2. Joseph Levier, JSC, 23.38; 3. Ian Allam, ESA, 24.33.
400 – 1. Joseph Levier, JSC, 50.14; 2. Ian Allam, ESA, 51.60; 3. Christian Herpin, ESA, 54.43.
800 – 1. Blaise Broussard, Hathaway, 2;10.67; 2. Shamzie Cole, Midland, 2:10.72; 3. Spencer McNeely, ESA, 2:11.45.
1600 – 1. Jake Tournillon, Christ Episcopal, 4:52.93; 2. Peter Kaiser, EA, 4:53.85; 3. Marcus Moses, Christ Episcopal, 4:55.00.
3200 – 1. Jake Tournillon, Christ Episcopal, 10:47.98; 2. Peter Kaiser, ESA, 10:56.75; 3. Mason Lyons, Christ Episcopal, 11:05.13.
110H – 1. D’Marcus Fugett, JSC, 17.06; 2. Santiago Valencia, Lacassine, 17.49; 3. Taiwan Jones, Lacassine, 17.91.
300H – 1. Taiwan Jones, Lacassine, 44.82; 2. Santiago Valencia, Lacassine, 44.96; 3. Marcus Moses, Christ Episcopal, 45.84.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Lacassine, 45.92; 2. JS Clark, 46.21; 3. Hathaway, 47.84.
4x200 – 1. JS Clark, 1:33.35; 2. Lacassine, 1:37.63; 3. Midland, 1:41.31.
4x400 – 1. JS Clark, 3:41.64; 2. Episcopal School of Acadiana, 3:44.04; 3. Lacassine, 3:49.14.
FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Gavin Moore, Lacassine, 5-10; 2. Channing Arvie, JSC, 5-10; 3. Trevor Daugherty, JSC, 5-10.
Pole vault – 1. Ethan Corkran, Lacassine, 10-0; 2. Kaleb Ward, Bell City, 9-0; 3. Kyle Camardelle, Maurepas, 8-0.
Long jump – 1. Trevor Daugherty, JSC, 20-3.5; 2. Ethan Corkran, Lacassine, 19-8.5; 3. Aaron Garcia, Lacassine, 19-1.5.
Triple jump – 1. Alex Koval, ESA, 40-1; 2. Jeremiah Coleman, JSC, 40-0; 3. Channing Arvie, JSC, 39-8.
Shot put – 1. Bryce Guillotte, Hathaway, 43-10.5; 2. Reilly LeBlanc, Hathaway, 40-6.5; 3. Isaiah Charles, JSC, 39-4.
Discus – 1. Richard Magann, ESA, 129-4; 2. Reilly LeBlanc, Hathaway, 123-0.5; 3. Cobe Brooks, JSC, 118-1.
Javelin – 1. D’Marcus Fugett, JSC, 130-11; 2. Steve Garcia, Holden, 110-8; 3. Joseph Lemoine, Maurepas, 109-6.
GIRLS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Christ Episcopal 103, 2. Lacassine 94, 3. Episcopal School of Acadiana 81, 4. Bell City 69, 5. Hathaway 56, 6. Holden 44, 7. JS Clark 43, 8. Midland 26, 9. Maurepas 25, 10. Mount Hermon 16.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Mary Johnson, Lacassine, 13.96; 2. Amuriel Williams, Mt. Hermon, 13.98; 3. Kate Leonards, Bell City, 14.18.
200 – 1. Kate Leonards, Bell City, 27.93; 2. Ayden Brown, ESA, 28.37; 3. Dejouae Fields, JSC, 29.08.
400 – 1. Brea Baca-White, Hathaway, 1:03.37; 2. Ayden Brown, ESA, 1:03.50; 3. Sofia Melville, Lacassine, 1:03.81.
800 – 1. Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 2:25.76; 32. Ayden Brown, ESA, 2:29.54; 3. Peyton Sievers, Midland, 2:30.13.
1,600 – 1. Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 5:39.04; 2. Kaitlyn Sawyer, Hathaway, 5:45.92; 3. Noah Watson, Christ Episcopal, 5:48.90.
3,200 – 1. Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 12:34.96; 2. Ava Grace Hebert, ESA, 12:41.58; 3. Addie Lee, Christ Episcopal, 12:46.29.
100 hurdles – 1. Irene Kaiser, ESA, 19.21; 2. Audrey Hardy, Lacassine, 20.66; 3. Shelbi Stafford, Holden, 20.91.
300 hurdles – 1. Ella Laborde, Christ Episcopal, 53.18; 2. Zyon Lewis, JSC, 54.73; 3. Daija’lee LeBlanc, Midland, 55.30.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Christ Episcopal, 53.56; 2. Lacassine, 54.07; 3. JS Clark, 55.62.
4x200 – 1. Lacassine, 1:52.61; 2. Christ Episcopal, 1:52.92; 3. JS Clark, 1:58.07.
4x400 – 1. Lacassine, 4:27.69; 2. Hathaway, 4:30.86; 3. Christ Episcopal, 4:31.22.
FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Brooklyn Timpa, Hathaway, 4-10; 2. Arianna Washington, JSC, 4-10; 3. Morgan Barber, Bell City, 4-6.
Pole vault– 1. Madelyn Aime, Maurepas, 10-0; 2. Kate Leonards, Bell City, 8-6; 3. Meaghan Burke, Christ Episcopal, 6-6.
Long jump – 1. Irene Kaiser, ESA, 16-7.5; 2. Kate Leonards, Bell City, 16-0; 3. Brooklyn Timpa, Hathaway, 15-5.5.
Triple jump – 1. Irene Kaiser, ESA, 34-7.5; 2. Sydnie Cooley, Lacassine, 31-11.5; 3. Gracie Miller, Midland, 31-9.5.
Shot put – 1. Vanessa Duhe, Lacassine, 32-4; 2. Samantha Navarre, Bell City, 31-9.5; 3. Amber Humphrey, Lacassine, 31-3.5.
Discus – 1. Vanessa Duhe, Lacassine, 86-6; 2. Gabrielle Sharp, Holden, 80-0; 3. Chloey Guidry, Hathaway, 78-10.
Javelin – 1. Addy Bonsall, Bell City, 101-6; 2. Alyson Fletcher, Holden, 99-8; 3. Lainey Connell, Christ Episcopal, 99-7.