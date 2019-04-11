After nearly six hours of competition, it came down to one final race in the girls division of the Vermilion Parish Relays.

North Vermilion, with a a second place in the 4x400 relay, garnered 124½ points to edge Delcambre (124) and Kaplan (118½) in Abbeville on Wednesday.

"We actually fell behind by 17½ points, but I knew my two girls (Jace Myers and Gabby Hulin) were favored to win the 400 meters," North Vermilion coach Mya Touchet said. "They did end up taking the top two spots in that event, which gave us 18 points and put us ahead going into the last race.

"I put a lot of pressure on that relay team. I told them they had to finish second for us to win, and that's what happened, so props to them for being able to run under that pressure."

Myers and Hulin also ran legs on the 4x400, along with Mia Touchet and Kayla Veronie.

"It definitely does make it rewarding to prevail in a close meet at the very end," Touchet said. "We were missing two of our big role players who had confirmation tonight with the church. They weren't here, and it was really rewarding to see everyone come together as a team.

"Everybody did their job like I asked them to do and they pulled it off, even knowing in their minds that we were probably out a good 30 points."

Delcambre's Amalie Bouton, who placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (15.74 seconds) and high jump (5-0) and was third in the pole vault, was named Outstanding Female Performer.

"At the beginning of the meet, I twisted and hurt my ankle warming up for the high jump and had to push through it," Bouton said. "I just told myself to do what I can and work hard. I was really sad because Anna LeBlanc from North Vermilion is a really good competitor, and I found out she couldn't make it today due to confirmation. She would always beat me, but it was really close.

"There were a lot of good girls in the meet so it was hard to win. Everything really was working good for me, though. I was excited about the high jump and hurdles because I didn't think, with the ankle injury, that I was going to be able to jump as high or run as fast, and I almost PR'd in both."

With 137 points, Abbeville's boys brought home parish bragging rights.

Vermilion Catholic (107) finished second while Kaplan and Erath tied for third with 97 points apiece.

"I knew we would have to win it on the track because we haven't been scoring much in the field events," Abbeville coach Brad Armentor said. "Most of our talent is on the track. I was 100 percent pleased with the way we ran. I think we PR'd in a lot of races. We ran our best times of the year in the 4x100 and 4x200, which was great.

"I've been worried coming into district because our times have been a lot slower than everybody else, but now we're going to be in the mix. Tim Campbell has been our stud in the distance. He runs the 4x800 relay, the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters. He got first in the mile (4:47.49), second in the 800 and fourth in the two-mile. He always gives it his all."

Blair Turner of Vermilion Catholic received Outstanding Male Performer after winning the 100 (11.02), 200 (22.66), and long jump (20-8½).

"My legs felt good and it was a pretty day outside," said Turner, who added a third place in the high jump. "The vibe was just right. I think I did best in the 100 meters, and I PR'd in both the 100 and 200.

"It was a relief to finally beat my other times. It feels good to get the individual award, but at the end it's a team sport and that's more important than winning Outstanding Performer."