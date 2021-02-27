ST. MARTINVILLE - No. 11 St. Martinville sprinted to a huge early lead, then held off a second-half rally to get past No. 22 Donaldsonville 57-43 in 3A first-round boys basketball playoff action on Friday.
The Tigers (20-9), winners of six straight games, will travel to No. 6 Ville Platte (19-5) in the second-round on Tuesday.
A mid-range jump shot by Tanner Harrison put the Tigers ahead 16-0 at the 1:20 mark of the first quarter and the hosts led by 15 points at the half, but Donadsonville closed the gap in the fourth.
Lawrence Forcell, who finished with 15 points, sank two free throws to bring the Tigers within 54-51 with 3:22 remaining.
From there, however, Datayvious Gabriel took over. Over the next two minutes, the 6-foot-5 senior knocked down three straight shots to give St. Martinville a 60-51 lead with 1:30 to go.
"Our defense was poor," St. Martinville coach Ihmaru Jones said. "We had a 16-point lead to start the game, and then we got lazy with it.
"I keep trying to make them understand that they shouldn't look at the score or the time. They should always consider it 0-0 and keep pouring it on."
Recently, the Tigers lost both a high-profile starter and a key contributor off the bench when Harvey Broussard and Mandrel Butler left the team.
In addition, Gabriel and starting forward Davantre Alexander each missed two weeks because of COVID-19 contract tracing.
"We got complacent tonight, but we also got tired, too," Jones said. "We were a little fatigued. You know how this season has been wacky with people being out and everything.
"No. 35 (Alexander) got winded. When I went to my bench, they looked kind of shaky. I tried to stick with my starting five, ride it out with my seniors."
The Tigers breezed through District 6-3A opponents. Their closest margin of victory in league play was a 20-point rout of Abbeville in the regular-season finale.
In other district games, St. Martinville won by 69, 59, 51 and 34-point margins. Their toughest 6-3A foe, No. 12 Crowley (15-4), cancelled both scheduled contests versus the Tigers.
"Tonight was the first competitive game we've had in some time," Jones said. "Donaldsonville was a good test for us.
"I wish we would have had a few tests in district. It would have been nice to have played Crowley twice so we would be tested."
Senior guard Jalen Mitchell scored all 10 of his points in the first quarter, which concluded with the Tigers ahead 18-4.
"Everything was clicking early," Jones said. "Then in the third quarter, we took three bad 3-point shots. No. 2 (Mitchell), No. 11 (Gabriel) and No. 24 (Harrison) all took one. We have to drive to the basket.
"We're settling for 3's when we could get a better shot. The better shot may be to take one dribble and then pull up for a jumper. You saw D.G. hit three like that in the fourth quarter."
Gabriel, who finished with a game-high 26 points, scored at least five in each quarter. He had 10 points in the decisive fourth quarter, including those three consecutive jump shots that gave the Tigers the comfortable 9-point cushion in the final 90 seconds.
"That was huge," Jones said. "He didn't settle for the 3. He bounced the ball and got closer for a higher-percentage shot."
Donaldsonville (8-8) was paced by Rayien Oatis, who had 24 points and four 3-pointers.
"They were real physical," Jones said of the visiting Tigers. "They had a couple of football players running around back there. We hadn't been pushed around like that in a while."
Andrew Savoy added 13 points for St. Martinville with Alexander chipping in 10 more. Although Mitchell didn't score in the second half, he was instrumental in beating Donaldsonville's full-court press.
"Jalen got a little fatigued and was getting the ball to the other guys," Jones said. "He had some big assists.
"I feel very, very comfortable with the ball in his hands. I think once the fatigue got to him, he stopped shooting, dished out some assists and was handling the ball.
In the second half, the game was delayed more than a dozen times because of moisture on the floor. Each time play was halted, the officials used large towels to try and dry the gym floor.
"There is no air conditioning in the gym," Jones said. "The school board controls it. I guess it's been off so long because of the cold that now it's not coming on. All those stoppages threw us out of whack."