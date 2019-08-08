NEW IBERIA — On Sunday, Westgate High multi-sport standout Keydrain Calligan gave Louisiana-Monroe a verbal commitment that will allow him to play both football and basketball for the Warhawks.
"I think it's a great fit because they're going to let him play two sports," said Westgate football coach Ryan Antoine. "That was the selling point.
"He wanted to be able to play basketball as well, so coach (Anthony) Camp is going to allow him to do both. That was the big thing for him."
During his junior year, Calligan's star shined brighter as time progressed.
"He's an all-district defensive back, all-state in basketball, and a state champion in track in the triple jump," Antoine said. "You've seen a progression in each sport."
Last year was Calligan's first attempt at organized football.
"He's an under-the-radar kid who just started his football career," Antoine said. "By the time everything is said and done, I think everyone is going to want him.
"He's what we call in the coaching world, 'One of those freak athletes.'"
The Westgate coaching staff is helping Calligan fine-tune his game for his senior year on the gridiron.
"Now it's time for him to put everything together and for us to teach him the game of football better," Antoine said. "I think he's doing a great job of learning the game.
"He's a natural, raw athlete and a workaholic that doesn't say much. He just wants to play."
ULM, Louisiana Tech, and South Alabama all offered Calligan a scholarship during the spring.
"When college football coaches came around in April, they saw a 6-foot-1, 190-pound kid that can run and jump, and he also had good football film. The offers started coming in," Antoine said.
On the basketball court, Calligan is a cool, calm guard with a deadly outside jump shot and explosive jumping ability.
"He's been in some big situations in different sports," Antoine said. "He's had a lot of success in basketball and played in big games.
"He walked into the state track meet seeded seventh or eighth and won it, so pressure is not something he's going to worry about."
Antoine will send Calligan to shadow the opposition's No. 1 receiver this season.
"Keydrain's a great man-to-man cornerback," Antoine said. "He will hit you. He's raw but also has all the tools to be a complete corner.
"He lays the big hat on people. He runs well and has good ball skills. We're going to use him on both sides of the ball."
With his size and speed, Calligan could line up at any position in the secondary in college, but he favors the chess game at cornerback.
"The ULM coaches see me helping at cornerback or strong safety," he said. "I'm physical and hands-on, and I like cornerback the best."