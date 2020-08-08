For months, high school football coaches waited and waited and waited for direction during these uncertain coronavirus times.

On Friday, many of them began to discover than sometimes wondering is actually better than knowing.

Two days after learning the new regular-season starting date was moved to Oct. 8-9, the LHSAA sent out more details on how coronavirus football will actually look on the field.

And many of the stipulations have coaches around the Acadiana area quite perplexed.

“I don’t know how all of this is going to work out,” Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau said. “I really don’t. I have no clue.”

In addition to the six-foot social distancing rules on the sidelines, the COVID-19 guidelines also restrict sidelines availability to the point of reducing rosters.

“Will we be able to bring everybody on the road?” Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook said. “I don’t bring freshmen, but I’ve got 80 varsity guys. We might have to go back to the old school and have a travel squad.”

All pregame and postgame hand shaking will be eliminated and only one player from each team will administer the coin toss. There will be additional breaks between quarters to allow more sanitizing.

Everyone on the sidelines must wear masks. The only exempt personnel are the 22 players on the field at any given time.

“You’re asking a lot out of kids and coaches,” Comeaux coach Doug Dotson said. “With the masks, you can barely breathe as it is playing football.”

Each time players touch their mouthpieces, they need to sanitize their hands.

One of the unique new rules is “players must have their own water bottles/jugs for water consumption. Water is to be consumed ONLY. Players should not rinse their mouth out for spitting purposes, rinse out their mouthpieces or pour water on their faces or necks” during games.

“All the things that have been so critical over the last 10 years – heat-related incidents and dehydration, we’re throwing that to the wayside?” Dotson said.

“For our guys, a gallon of water for a whole game isn’t enough, so who’s going to refill it?” Loreauville coach Terry Martin asked.

Many coaches are worried about the enforcement and monitoring of these guidelines.

“Look, I get that the virus is real and we’ve got to be safe. I just don’t know how it’s going to happen,” Pourciau said. “They seem like unrealistic guidelines. This ain’t the NFL. We don’t have the manpower.”

Coaches are concerned about player substitutions during games.

“When you have personnel groups, you might want to have three wide receivers, so the running back goes out and the receivers come in, that stuff happens pretty quickly,” Cook said.

“Then when you come off the field, we’d always go sit on bench and make adjustments. Now when 11 guys come off the field, you have to spread that guys out. Spreading those guys out to try to talk to them is going to be tough. That’s going to be difficult.”

Martin said he spoke with an LHSAA official Friday and was informed that other states have even tougher restrictions to follow.

“Some of the stuff just doesn’t make any sense to us,” Martin said, “but they’re trying to do everything they can to make sure we can play. They said our guidelines aren’t even as strict as some other states.”

To many coaches, social distancing in theory and practical social distancing aren’t the same concepts.

“These kids ride five of them together in a vehicle to get to practice,” Pourciau said. “Once they leave our practice, they’re hanging out and being normal teenagers. But during games, they have to be six feet part?

“We all want to play very badly, but this is scary.”

Friday’s memos also eliminated all scrimmages and jamborees prior to the scheduled regular-season opener.

“I feel like coaches are being put in a predicament that’s not very good for coaches,” Dotson said.

“It’s going to be tough, but if we want to play football, we’re going to have to figure it out, somehow,” Martin said.