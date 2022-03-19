Kohen Beavers and friends had their hands full with the Iowa Yellow Jackets at Friday's Oil City Relays hosted by Lafayette High,
It took a gritty relay finish to survive a 71-69 battle that quickly became the focus of the 20-team meet, and Beavers was ready to lead the Bears.
He first put his stamp on the day with a winning 10.86 in the 100-meter dash, holding off Iowa's Crajuan Bennett (11.11), with twin brother Kalen Beavers in fourth (11.26).
Iowa had taken the 4x200 relay, 1:24.42 to 1:30.80, and Carencro had to get back on beam.
The Jackets struck again by winning the 4x100 in 42.71 with the Bears out of the money.
So Beavers dug deep for a 22.48 win in the 200, putting the Bears back in the lead.
The Jackets responded by winning the first heat of the 4x400 in 3:37.54, forging a tie. But Bryce Campbell anchored a second-heat win that gave Carenco a fourth place and the final margin.
Southside High was a close third with 56 points, ld by double winner Conner Irwin in the 1600 (4:47.89) and 3200 (10:40.40), while Cecilia's Jarden Samuelson won the long jump (21-8.75) and placed third in the triple jump.
Lafayette High's Lady Lions held off District 3-5A rival Barbe 108-90 behind the stellar efforts of Courtney Wiltz.
Wiltz won the 300 hurdles in 46.37, ruled the long jump at 18 feet, and anchored a runner-up 49.17 in the 4x100 behind Barbe's 49.13.
LHS also won the 4x800 in 10:22.83,and shot put runner-up Reese Grossie took the discus (114-1), while Ariel Williams's meet-record 5-8 won the high jump for Barbe.
Fourth place Teurlings got wins from Lexi Guidry ((5:3734 1600), Angelle Dupuis (12:40.39 32000 and Addison Richey (12-0 pole vault(.
Northside won the 4x200 (1:$3.41), 4x400 (4:09.750, 200 9Quincy Simon, 26.04), 400 (Simon again, 1:00.36),
For many of the combatants, Friday was a tune-up for next week's Parish Meet.