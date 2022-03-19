ACA.oilcityrelays.032022.7077.JPG

Lafayette Highs Courtney Wiltz (4) takes first place in the Girls 100 meter hurdles during the Oil City Relays held at Lafayette High, March 18, 2022.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

Kohen Beavers and friends had their hands full with the Iowa Yellow Jackets at Friday's Oil City Relays hosted by Lafayette High,

It took a gritty relay finish to survive a 71-69 battle that quickly became the focus of the 20-team meet, and Beavers was ready to lead the Bears.

He first put his stamp on the day with a winning 10.86 in the 100-meter dash, holding off Iowa's Crajuan Bennett (11.11), with twin brother Kalen Beavers in fourth (11.26).

Iowa had taken the 4x200 relay, 1:24.42 to 1:30.80, and Carencro had to get back on beam.

The Jackets struck again by winning the 4x100 in 42.71 with the Bears out of the money.

So Beavers dug deep for a 22.48 win in the 200, putting the Bears back in the lead.

The Jackets responded by winning the first heat of the 4x400 in 3:37.54, forging a tie. But Bryce Campbell anchored a second-heat win that gave Carenco a fourth place and the final margin.

Southside High was a close third with 56 points, ld by double winner Conner Irwin in the 1600 (4:47.89) and 3200 (10:40.40), while Cecilia's Jarden Samuelson won the long jump (21-8.75) and placed third in the triple jump.

Lafayette High's Lady Lions held off District 3-5A rival Barbe 108-90 behind the stellar efforts of Courtney Wiltz.

Wiltz won the 300 hurdles in 46.37, ruled the long jump at 18 feet, and anchored a runner-up 49.17 in the 4x100 behind Barbe's 49.13.

LHS also won the 4x800 in 10:22.83,and shot put runner-up Reese Grossie took the discus (114-1), while Ariel Williams's meet-record 5-8 won the high jump for Barbe.

Fourth place Teurlings got wins from Lexi Guidry ((5:3734 1600), Angelle Dupuis (12:40.39 32000 and Addison Richey (12-0 pole vault(.

Northside won the 4x200 (1:$3.41), 4x400 (4:09.750, 200 9Quincy Simon, 26.04), 400 (Simon again, 1:00.36),

For many of the combatants, Friday was a tune-up for next week's Parish Meet.