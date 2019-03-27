CROWLEY — The slow starts small-school programs that play in the winter or spring experience is often a product of multisport athletes arriving late to their new sport, like when football players transition to basketball.
But even if there’s a larger gap between football and baseball season, the sluggish beginnings might still show up on the diamond, too. Timing is such a large part of hitting, and that’s established over time with reps in the offseason and the early portion of a season. Even starting batting practice in December or January might not be long enough to get adjusted to the new sport.
So aside from enduring a difficult nondistrict schedule and needing to replace six position players from last year’s Division III state championship team, it didn’t surprise Notre Dame second-year baseball coach Chris Stevens that his Pios struggled to begin the season.
Notre Dame went 5-8 through the first month of the season, including five losses by one run and another by two. The 11-1 loss to St. Thomas More on March 9 was the Pios’ only lopsided defeat.
“It’s frustrating, but with the guys we had to replace, we knew were going to have a good team eventually,” Stevens said of the close losses. “We try not to get down because those teams are good. We’re playing pretty good and losing by one run. We’re just a defensive play away, a bunt away, a strikeout away, just something away, and we just weren’t getting it. But our kids never wavered. They stayed the course.”
Now, however, Notre Dame is beginning to look the part of a defending champion and a club that can put up crooked numbers, including during its 10-0 thrashing of North Vermilion in six innings on Wednesday at Miller Stadium. The win over the Patriots was the Pios’ sixth straight, a streak when they’ve outscored their opponents 58-7.
“Early in the season, we were flailing on 2-0 pitches and popping up,” Stevens said. “Now we’re taking that pitch, or if it is a good pitch, we’re really getting the bat head to the ball.”
Seven Pios drove in a run against North Vermilion, as the team collected 10 hits. That included 4-for-4 day by Elliot Hebert, who was a home run away from the cycle. The senior first baseman's triple in the fourth plated Dominic Thibodeaux, and, after leading off the bottom of the sixth with a double, he scored to secure the run-rule win.
“That’s pretty much as good as I’ve ever hit the ball,” Hebert said.
Blake Smith and Parker Seilhan, the latter of whom threw out a runner at the plate from right field in the third, each had two hits. One of the Pios who didn’t record a hit, Garrett Miller, registered a team-high two RBIs, including the one that scored Hebert and ended the game. Starting pitcher Gabe Menard, who blanked the Patriots over 4⅔ innings, was also responsible for an RBI on a fielder’s choice.
Smith’s RBI in the first inning came on a safety squeeze bunt with two outs, an encouraging trend for Notre Dame. In recent weeks, the Pios have done a better job of using their athleticism to put pressure on defenses through small ball and aggressiveness on the base paths, Stevens said.
“If the guy is playing back, we have enough speed that we can drag it,” Stevens said. “Our rule is we drag bunt, it’s either foul or a base hit. Our kids, early in the year, they’re bunting it back to the pitcher in that situation. Now they’re getting it down the line a little bit and using their athletic ability. We’re stealing the run that away.”
Center fielder Chase Habetz, catcher Matt Abshire and Hebert were the Pios’ only full-time returning starters from last season’s title time, while second baseman Gabe Doucet saw significant playing time a year ago. But Habetz, who made the Class 2A All-State team as a pitcher, has appeared at all on the mound this season because of Tommy John surgery in the summer. Steven said he hopes to have him available to pitch by the end of the regular season.
Habetz’s recovery has elevated Menard, a sophomore, to the No. 2 spot in the Pios’ rotation behind Miller, who pitched 8⅔ innings in last year’s championship game. The majority of Notre Dame’s available pitchers are underclassmen, but those young hurlers at least have some high school experience, even if not on the varsity level.
“The kids didn’t really get a lot in (junior varsity) in the previous years, so Garrett and Chase had to grow up on the varsity mound last year,” Stevens said. “We were fortunate that we played a lot of (junior varsity) games and freshman games last year, so those (underclassmen) got a lot of innings last year. So they’re still having to grow up on the mound, but they had a lot experience coming into that.”