Teurlings Catholic volleyball coach Terry Hebert isn't sure the last time his team lost a match on its home court, and the Rebels weren't going to let that happen Wednesday against Notre Dame.

Despite dropping the first game 25-19, the Division II top-ranked Rebels rebounded to take the next three 25-19, 25-19, 25-22.

Hebert said defensive specialist Alex Barrett made the difference.

"I've been waiting for her to do this," Hebert said. "She's a sophomore who was a defensive spark plug in that second set."

Barrett recorded 15 digs, three kills and an assist to help Teurlings improve to 18-2 with one match remaining in the regular season against Acadiana on Thursday.

"Alex made the difference tonight," Hebert said. "Her defensive stats were through the roof. I've been having that ace in my back pocket with her. She was phenomenal. She was putting the ball in my setter's hands and was outstanding."

Cicily Hidalgo collected 21 kills, 15 digs and two blocks for Teurlings.

"Cicily always plays well," Hebert said. "But she's played better. We rely a lot on her."

In the second game, the No. 5 Pioneers of Div. IV (15-8) took an 8-5 lead, but middle blocker Madelyn Fobbs helped Teurlings tie the contest at 11-11.

After that, the Rebels won the next four points and never trailed again.

"We moved her to middle blocker last week," Hebert said of Fobbs, who had eight kills, two blocks and an assist. "She's athletic. When she gets a hold of the ball, she does well.

"If you win a rally like that, you should win the next few points because you have so much excitement and the other team is wondering what just happened."

Sam Fontenot and Emma Cother combined for 42 assists, while Paige LeBlanc and Reagan Richey totaled 12 kills and five blocks. Teurlings was without the services of all-state outside hitter Paige Guidry.

Molly Webre added 14 digs for the Lady Rebels.

"Paige has a broken hand and should be back on Nov. 5," Hebert said. "She's been out for nine matches. She's a key factor. She's just as good as Cicily at putting the ball away."

It was senior night at Teurlings, which is 179-13 over the past four years.

"This was the best atmosphere we've had this season," Hebert said. "It's always a good game against Notre Dame. It's definitely a playoff feel.

"Notre Dame is always good defensively. They'll wear my hitters out by keeping the ball off the floor the whole time."

After the contest, the Rebels didn't celebrate. Instead, Hebert told his team to be more consistent as they prepare for the playoffs and a possible eighth straight state title.

"We're too good of a team not to finish," he said. "This has been our Achilles' heel the whole season. We get a seven-or-eight point lead, become complacent, and then the other team starts making a run."