Following a Week 1 loss to St. Martinville, Cecilia coach Dennis Skains inserted Alex Soileau at quarterback, and the sophomore hasn't looked back.
The Bulldogs lost Soileau's first game as the starter to Comeaux, but Soileau was able to complete six of his eight passes to further entrench himself as the No. 1 signal caller.
After easily handling Northwest last week, Cecilia has won two of their last three and Soileau posted solid numbers (17-24, 277 yards) in a Week 3 loss to Jennings.
"(Soileau) started the summer as the third-team guy," said Skains. "We had a senior quarterback coming back and a junior right behind him, but Alex outworked everybody. He put in the time doing extra things with receivers that we were trying to get our senior quarterback to do.
"Every single Sunday, he has 10 kids out there catching balls. He's pulling older players in with his actions. He's still a skinny little thing at maybe 5-foot-9, 140 pounds, but he's tough. He pops up when he gets hit. It doesn't bother him a bit when he gets hit."
In Cecilia's 21-14 preseason jamboree win over Lafayette High, Skains got an indication of Soileau's potential.
"He came in and threw the game-winning TD pass at Cajun Field like it's nothing," the Cecilia coach said. "No situation is too big for him. He has a swagger and confidence about him."
Soileau, who has completed 31 of his 54 attempts for 448 yards and four touchdowns, could see his confidence soar with an upset of 4-1 Breaux Bridge Friday at Cecilia.
In the preseason coaches poll, the Tigers and Bulldogs were picked to finish first and second in District 6-4A.
"I'm not from here, but the rivalry between Cecilia and Breaux Bridge reminds me of the school where I last coached, South Lafourche, and their games against Central Lafourche," Skains said. "Everybody wants to kill each other in the stands, but the kids are friends. They've played against or with each other from the fifth grade on up.
"It reminds me of a playoff game. The honest to God truth is that we're just trying to get better. Coming in, Breaux Bridge is a better team. They have a lot of guys coming back. We do have talent, but it's young talent. Not just at quarterback, either. Our linebackers are all freshmen or sophomores. They're good football players, just young."
Rogers Jr. shows patience
Lafayette Christian quarterback Errol Rogers Jr. easily had his best outing of the season in last week's 35-28 win over Evangel Christian in Shreveport.
Rogers, who is committed to UL as a wide receiver, came into the game with 200 passing yards and two touchdowns through four weeks.
But he throttled the Eagles' secondary on 18-of-24 passing for 281 yards and three touchdowns, and the senior added a team-high 87 rushing yards on 16 carries.
"Errol was patient. He sat in the pocket and waited for guys to get open," said LCA coach Jacarde Carter. "Moving forward, it's good to see what happens when we get the ball to our playmakers. We're trying to play fast and physical, assignment football."
Senior receiver Ethan Laing caught 10 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Sage Ryan scored on a punt return, a fumble return and a reception.
"Without a doubt, Ethan did a good job," Carter said. "When he can go deep, that helps everybody. Sage was our X-factor, scoring in three different phases of the game."
Ryan leads LCA, which has won 25 of its last 26 games, in receiving with 15 catches for 274 yards and four touchdowns.
With next Thursday's District 6-2A showdown at top-ranked Notre Dame looming, the third-ranked Knights (4-1) are staying in the moment.
"We're focused. At this point, we still have all our goals in front of us," Carter said. "That's winning the district and a state championship. We're excited to start this new district. We can't overlook Lake Arthur. They're dynamic.
"No. 23 (6-0, 210-pound RB Torrell Levias) is smash-mouth and No. 10 (Daylon Charles) can turn the edge. A few years ago, I remember our first district game against Highland Baptist, which looked similar to this Lake Arthur team. They beat us 49-48 behind a big game from Bronte Griffin."
No talk of revenge
Last year, Comeaux erased a 24-0 deficit to edge Acadiana 31-30 on a field goal as time expired.
That was the only regular-season loss for the Wreckin' Rams, currently ranked No. 5 in Class 5A and No. 2 in the Acadiana Advocate Super 10.
"It's the next one, so we prepare the same just like every week," said Acadiana coach Matt McCullough. "Of course, our senior group doesn't want to lose twice in a row to the same team, but they haven't talked about it much. We don't want to lose any game we play. Our goal is to be 6-0 after Friday."
The Spartans (2-3) were spurred to the comeback win last year by quarterback Tre' Harris and receiver Malik Nabers, who caught five of Harris' six completions for 141 yards and also rushed for a 15-yard touchdown.
This season, Nabers is averaging more than 24 yards per catch, while Harris has accounted for 1,262 combined yards and 10 total touchdowns with only one interception.
"Comeaux is extremely explosive," McCullough said. "We match up okay overall, but nobody matches up well with Nabers. He's kind of like Sage Ryan at LCA. He goes out there, plays hard and makes plays. The guys around him are good, too."
Acadiana has been dominant, outscoring opponents by an average of 43-13. In each of their past two games, the Wreckin' Rams have scored 50 points in the first half.
On defense, junior end Thaos Figaro has terrorized opposing quarterbacks en route to being named Best Defensive Player at the midseason mark by The Acadiana Advocate.
"He's a really good player, a smart kid and great athlete that can run," said McCullough of the 6-2, 220-pounder, who has eight sacks. "He's a strong kid who played well last week. He gets off his blocks and goes full speed."
Although Acadiana's back seven on defense includes four new starters, the unit has been formidable.
"Our linebackers are really good and our secondary is good," said McCullough, who starts six underclassmen among the back seven, including two sophomores in the secondary. "As a junior, (free safety) Ian Montz is an older guy who started last year."
On offense, the Rams feature three of the area's top rushers in Dillan Monette (59-566, 12 TDs), Lucky Brooks (75-490, 5 TDs) and Tyvin Zeno (60-402, 8 TDs).
All three backs rushed for 100-plus yards and combined for nine touchdowns in last week's 64-14 win over Southside.
In the preseason District 3-5A coaches poll, Acadiana was projected to place first with Comeaux third in the eight-team league. The Rams are 2-0 in district play, and the Spartans are 1-1 after a loss to Sam Houston last week.