The last time Comeaux advanced to the second round of the football playoffs everybody played everybody.

In 2009, a No. 27-seeded Comeaux squad upset Dutchtown and advanced to the second, losing to Catholic Highof Baton Rouge.

Fast-forward a decade and No. 27 Comeaux did it again with an upset of No. 6 Slidell.

Leading 21-14 in the fourth quarter, it appeared coach Doug Dotson's Spartans might make it two straight playoff upset triumphs, but instead a safety with less than two minutes on the clock resulted in a heartbreaking 23-21 loss to No. 11 Haughton on Friday at Spartan Stadium.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these seniors - Eddie (Flugence), Tre' (Harris), Collin Haywood upfront, they did a great job,” Dotson said. “I hope a college gives Flugence a chance because he is a competitor and did everything we asked for 48 minutes. I will always remember how this team turned season around and believed in what we were saying,"

Both coaches felt the the electric atmosphere which made for a great game and neither team disappointed.

"We want to play well coming off the bus, getting out here playing our game," Bucs coach Jason Brotherton said. "Controlling the line of scrimmage, not turning the ball over and creating turnovers."

The Spartans (finishing 6-6) started with that physicalness driving 65 yards for an opening possession touchdown, mostly on the legs of of senior running back Eddie Flugence, rushing seven times for 33 yards.

The 12-play drive was capped by a high skying 24 yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Harris to junior wide receiver Kelan Helaire over a Buccaneer defender for an early 6-0 lead. The extra point by Savannah Sales, one of the few female kickers in the state, made the score 7-0.

“We want to do the same as last week," Dotson said. "We want to try an out physical these guys. It worked for us last week and we will repeat that."

Haughton's offense was just as hot. The Bucs also used the legs of their star senior running back Keyshawn Davis, as he rushed five times for 51 yards on their opening possession.

The drive ended on a 4-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Peyton Stovall at 1:39 mark of the first quarter. A fake extra point by senior wide receiver CJ McWilliams resulted in a two-point conversion and 8-7 Haughton lead.

The Spartans became their own worst enemy for the remainder of the first half with penalties and a turnover stalled their next two possessions.

After driving 57 yards, a fumble stalled the second drive of the Spartans at the Haughton 30.

Their third drive also advanced into Buccaneer territory but holding and illegal block penalties along with two consecutive sacks forced a punt. Major college wide receiver prospect junior Malik Nabers was also held in check.

“We have a definite plan for Nabers, we can’t let him come out here and score five touchdowns," Brotherton said. "We have to limit him."

The third quarter started like the first with both teams hot. A pivotal play was a pass interference call against the Spartans on third down, which resulted in a Bucs first down instead of a punt. The Buccaneers would make the Spartans pay two plays later. Davis broke several tackles, spinning his way to a 42-yard touchdown run at the 10:30 mark.

A failed two-point conversion resulted in a 14-7 Haughton lead, but the Spartans quickly responded.

After being consistently double teamed Malik Nabers provided the pivotal play, getting his first reception of 16 yards for an important third-down conversion.

On the next play, a 42-yard touchdown pass from Harris to senior wide receiver Kavias Honore and a Sale extra point tied the game at 14-14 with 9:07 remaining in the third.

Comeaux's Javion Etienne's pass defense forced a punt, setting up the Spartans for their second lead of the game.

A 70-yard drive was capped by a five-yard somersaulting touchdown run by Harris at the 1:27 mark of the third quarter. The Sale extra point gave the Spartans a 21-14 lead but not without a price as Harris was hurt on the play and lost some mobility that would prove costly.

Davis converted a fourth-down during the ensuing drive, before a three-yard Stovall touchdown run capped the 76-yard drive. A Carter Jensen extra point tied it at 21-21 with 8:41 remaining..

After both teams exchanged possessions the Buccaneers punt was downed deep in Spartan territory with less than two minutes remaining.

On second down, a hobbled Harris was tackled in the end zone by senior linebacker Brian Feaster for a safety.

“We ran a stunt on that defensive play, we knew he had been hurt but great job by him (Harris) to stay out there, great player,” Brotherton said.