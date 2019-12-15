Boys Basketball
Dec 15-21
Monday’s Games
Teurlings at Port Barre, West St. mary at Breaux Bridge, Church Point at Lake Arthur, Iota at Midland, Mamou at Rapides, Logansport at Lafayette Christian, Highland Baptist at Loreauville, Basile at St. Edmund,
Tuesday’s Games
Comeaux at Acadiana, Carencro at Lafayette, Southside at Beau Chene, Eunice at Northwest, North Vermilion at Cecilia, St. Martinville at Rayne, Opelousas at Opelousas Catholic, Church Point at Bunkie, Mamou at Oakdale, Welsh at Crowley, Erath at Gueydan, Kaplan at Delcambre, Lafayette Christian at Madison Prep, Berwick at Westminster, Lacassine at Northside Christian,
Wednesday’s Games
Lafayette at Morgan City, New Iberia at Loreauville,
Thursday’s Games
Thrive Academy at Southside, North Vermilion at Midland, Northwest at Port Barre, Gueydan at Ascension Episcopal,
Friday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Notre Dame, Catholic-NI at Centerville, Opelousas Catholic at Livonia, St. Edmund at Vermilion Catholic,
Girls Basketball
Dec. 15-21
Monday’s Games
Breaux Bridge at Acadiana, Beau Chene at Comeaux, Teurlings at Port Barre, Cecilia at Franklin, Church Point at Lake Arthur, Iota at Midland, Jeanerette at Morgan City, Basile at St. Edmund.
Tuesday’s Games
Carencro at Lafayette High, New Iberia at Opelousas, North Central at Westgate, David Thibodaux at Opelousas Catholic, Delcambre at Beau Chene, St. Martinville at Rayne, Jennings at Breaux Bridge, Church Point at Bunkie, Franklin at Abbeville, Welsh at Crowley, Berwick at Westminster, Erath at Gueydan, Lafayette Christian at Madison Prep, Highland at St. Joseph, Jeanerette at Patterson.
Thursday’s Games
Abbeville at Comeaux, Rayne at Crowley, Breaux Bridge at Lafayette Christian, Gueydan at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at West St. Mary, Westminster at Church Point.
Friday’s Games
Southside at Elton, Erath at St. Thomas More, Westgate at Ville Platte, Lake Charles College Prep at Opelousas, Sacred Heart-VP at Notre Dame, Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal, Jeanerette at Catholic-NI, Opelousas Catholic at Livonia, St. Edmund at Vermilion Catholic.