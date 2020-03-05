LAKE CHARLES — The North Central girls basketball team held Merryville to only one made field goal in the first half and built a 21-point halftime lead during Thursday’s Class 1A semifinal at the Burton Coliseum, paving the way for a 50-39 win.
The victory sends the top-seeded Lady Hurricanes (22-7) to the state championship game for the first time since 2017 and fourth time overall. North Central, which last won it all in 2015, will play No. 6 Delhi (25-9) at 2 p.m Saturday.
“We’re already preparing for Delhi,” North Central coach Vanessa Taylor, now in her 23rd year as the Lady Hurricanes’ coach. “The Delhi team plays somewhat like a team that’s in our parish that has big girls. So we’ve played against big girls before. Actually we’ve had a lot of success.
"Even though we don’t have anybody 6 feet tall, the girls have played against big post players before. So it’s not a problem for us. You’ll probably see us use our speed against the big girls.”
Making its ninth appearance in the LHSAA state tournament, the Lady Hurricanes turned the tables on the No. 4 Lady Panthers (26-6) after losing to them by 21 points in the 2016 semifinals.
“We’ve relied on our defense all year,” Taylor said. “Most of the teams I watched (at the state tournament) yesterday and today were able to jump on the other team defensively and kind of break their spirits. That’s what’s we wanted to do. We wanted to completely take them out of the game.”
Merryville connected on only one of its 25 shots from the field in the first 16 minutes of the contest, heading into intermission trailing 29-8. The Lady Panthers' first basket didn’t come until the 3:01 mark of the second quarter, a jumper by Mekyah Hooper.
“We were just missing shots,” Merryville coach Stormy Fortenberry said. “We couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half.”
The Lady Panthers also turned it over 13 times in the first half, but giveaways were an issue for both teams. The two squads combined to cough up the ball 53 times for the game, including 30 by the Lady Hurricanes.
“Slow the ball down,” North Central senior point guard Frandreka Keller said when asked how to fix the turnovers in the state final. “Be more patient and stop rushing.”
Still, North Central dominated the lane on both ends, producing nine blocks and out-rebounding Merryville by 13. The Lady Hurricanes also outscored the Lady Panthers 30-14 in the paint.
Katelyn Harrison produced a game-high 19 rebounds, while Diamond Nevills notched a team-high 13 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and six steals.
“We wanted to bring the ball inside and let them foul us,” Taylor said.
Part of North Central’s goal was to limit Merryville’s leading scorer, Madisen Mahfouz. The Lady Hurricanes did that successfully in the first half, although foul trouble didn’t help Mahfouz’s cause. The junior scored just three points in the first half, all off free throws, in 10 minutes of action.
Mahfouz and the Lady Panthers began to heat up to start the third quarter, cutting North Central lead to 11 points with a 12-2 run. But when Mahfouz picked up her fourth foul on a basket by Frandreka Keller, Merryville’s momentum seemed to be derailed. The Lady Hurricanes closed the quarter on a 10-2 run to stretch their lead back out to 19 points.
That lead was enough for North Central to the Lady Panthers away despite being outscored 17-9 in the final period.
Mahfouz led all scorers with 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Keller topped all North Central players with 15 points.
Keller and Nevills were on the Lady Hurricanes’ last state championship team as seventh-graders.
“In middle school, it was kind of iffy,” Nevills said. “We were there for the practices. We didn’t really get playing time, but we were there. (As) seniors, we’re all out there on the court, so it will be a really big accomplishment for us.”