NEW IBERIA – The Highland Baptist Bears have a distinct recipe for success, and they served it up with extra flavor for a pair of team titles in Thursday's Region ii-1A meet at New Iberia Senior High.
Jarworski Joseph scored 28 points in the meet, winning the 110 hurdles in 17.33 and 400-meter dash in 50.77, was third in the 300 hurdles from the slow heat at 43.73 and anchored a concluding 4x400 relay to a 3:36.80 victory.
That helped to carry HB to 87 points, topping Hamilton Chrstian (68 points) and St. Edmund of Eunice (53).
“We know we have a lot of quality,” coach Scotty Williams said. “We expected to do well. We had a lot of kids have PRs tonight.”
While the Bears followed Joseph's lead, the Lady Bears found strength from Marin Barras, who won the shot put (42-7), discus (128-8) and javelin (126-7.5) for 30 of her team's 88 points.
HB staved off runners-up Merryville and Westminster/ Christian (75 apiece).
“Marin has done a great job for us,” said coach Bridgette Boudreaux. “We asked her to try the javelin a few weeks ago, and she's alreadt throwing it 126 feet.”
“I'm still learning it,” Barras said. “It's been fun. I never expected it. My best event is probably the discus.”
Highland got another win from Brianna Sensley (16-6.25 long jump) and put togeher quality points from a deep roster heading to next Thursday LHSAA State Meet at LSU.
“I think we have a shot at it,” Boudreaux said. “I haven't had a chance to scout the other regions, but it's good when you can staart with 30 points from one athlete.”
Williams pointed to one key event that turned the boys' meet into one for the Bears to take.
“The 400 meters was big,” he said. “To go 1-2 with Jarwarski and Matthew Elrod (52.18) was a key. I think it opened the door for us to win it.”
For Joseph, the fun came in the concluding 4x400 exchange.
'We worked on it a lot in practice this week,” he said. “Moved some people around. And we started seeing some low 400 times. I'm very satisfied with the meet tonight.”
Tyler Blissett helped nail the door shut on the opposition with his 10:58.91 win in the 3200.
Elijah Belton (21-9.5 long jump) led Hamilton Christian, along with Logan Welch (2:08.50 800) and a 4x200 (1:33.78), while Merryville's girls had a 4:26.40 4x400.
Also, versatile Lanie Broussard (1:02.59 400 win, third-place 13.78 100, third-place 28.22 200m runner-up high jump 4-10) paced VC girls.