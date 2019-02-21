Sitting on the Cougar Stadium turf following the St. Thomas More girls soccer team’s 2-0 win against Central Lafourche in the Division II semifinals, STM seniors Maddie Moreau and Peyton St. Pierre answered a few questions from a reporter as they took off their cleats and put on sneakers.
When asked about playing Lakeshore in the state championship game, Moreau, at least initially, was disappointed to learn the Lady Cougars’ opponent.
“Ugh, I wanted to play Neville,” Moreau said with a laugh.
St. Pierre then explained STM’s tortured history with the Titans. In the 2016 semifinals, the two teams were deadlocked at 1-1 through regular time and extra time, but STM missed their final three penalty kicks and lost 3-2 in a shootout. The following year, the clubs met again, this time in the final, but the result was nearly the same. Still scoreless after 110 minutes of play, STM lost in the sudden-death round of penalties.
The Cougars didn’t play Lakeshore last year on their way to their first state title in a decade after the Titans were upset in the quarterfinals.
Some Cougars, even coach Daniel Underwood, may have wanted another crack at the club from Mandeville. But Moreau, a three-time all-state selection who signed with LSU, wasn’t exactly thrilled to find out the second-seeded Titans (18-4-4) would be standing between top-seeded STM (19-3-3) and back-to-back state championships.
“I have so much respect for those girls because they’re some great competitors,” said Moreau, named Most Outstanding Player for STM’s 2-0 victory against Lakeshore in Thursday’s Division II championship at UL’s Ragin Cajuns’ Soccer/Track Complex. “They work really hard and I was really — not nervous — but I was anxious to play them because they’re a really good side. We’ve seen them before and ... bad history.”
Moreau will probably remember the newest installment of the STM-Lakeshore rivalry better than the first two. The Cougars, in winning their sixth title, set the record straight, as Underwood would say.
“It’s incredible,” Underwood said. “I’m so happy and extremely proud of these young women (for) the amount of work and effort (they put forth this season). It’s just incredible. To see them rewarded for all of that effort, it’s something special.”
“We definitely put things right in the world, I guess you could say,” Underwood added.
Seniors like Moreau and St. Pierre were pivotal in the Cougars getting to the state final for the third straight year, but to repeat as champions and exercise the Lakeshore-created demons, underclassmen needed to emerge. On Thursday, they did.
It started two minutes into the match when, from about 30 yards from goal, sophomore Avery Quoyeser drilled a shot over the goalkeeper’s outstretched arm for a 1-0 lead.
“That was a strike, and what’s so funny is we’ve worked on that exact same thing for 3-4 weeks now because it’s been available to us,” Underwood said. “Finally, we passed it, and Quoyeser let it rip."
The goal coming from Quoyeser was somewhat unexpected because she’s not among STM’s normal goalscorers, Moreau said.
“That insane because normally ‘Q’ doesn’t take shots, even though she’s probably our best shot-taker on the team,” said Moreau, who received plenty of attention from the Titans backline throughout. “We really needed to set ourselves ahead and set our dominant streak before they could come back because they’re a good side, and we were worried about that.”
A freshman provided the knockout punch in the 63rd minute. Raegan Latiolais’ shot found the bottom left corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.
“The fact that it was by the two freshmen,” Moreau said, “that just made my night.”
Another underclassmen, junior goalkeeper Paityn Gautreaux, produced her 17th clean sheet of the season. STM hasn’t conceded a goal over its past two postseasons, outscoring playoff opponents 29-0 over eight games.
“Paityn has been a rock for us," Underwood said. "We talk about it all the time: Defense wins championships. When you're talking about the game of soccer, that really starts with person you have in goal."