Perhaps this version of the St. Thomas More boys basketball team is special because the whole is far greater than sum of its parts.
That’s saying something because the 2019-20 Cougars possess great individual talent, and it starts with junior Jaden Shelvin.
He’s a first-team all-state player who eclipsed 1,000 career points in a 72-56 win against Northside on Valentine’s Day. It’s a somewhat surprising benchmark for the third-year player because he wasn’t even a regular contributor for the Cougars until his sophomore year.
“It’s a very special accomplishment to make,” said Shelvin, one of 13 players in program history to reach 1,000 points. “It did surprise me because I had no idea I was that close. Because 1,000 points is a lot of points. I didn’t know I had nearly as much as that. But, yes, it’s very exciting to reach that goal.”
In fact, Shelvin, by choice, spent most of his freshman year on the freshman team. Players arriving late from football season had joined the team by December, and Shelvin knew he wouldn’t play as much on the varsity squad. So he was just fine playing with players in his grade to get more minutes on the floor.
But when the freshman team’s season ended — they went 36-0 — STM coach Danny Broussard realized Shelvin was too good to leave off the varsity team during the 2018 playoffs. He ended up scoring 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the Division II state championship game against University High, the Cougars’ first of back-to-back titles.
“To start off, I was kind of nervous going into the game,” Shelvin said. “But then I remembered going in for one layup and it going in, and that kind of boosted my confidence to go in for more. That’s how I got most of my points.”
Since then, the 6-foot-3 guard has emerged as one of the area’s best players, including scoring 24 points in a double-overtime win against De La Salle in last year’s Division II final. Yet he does so in unselfish manner.
Yes, he’s usually one of the Cougars’ leading scorers, but if that’s not required of him in any given game, he’s OK with that. Sometimes, like during the STM Sunkist Shootout, classmate Carter Domingue looks like the star of the team.
“Points are a big part of the game, but I don’t worry about it too much,” Shelvin said. “I just want to get a win. Like I don’t even keep track of how many points I’m getting. It just happens, and then I’m surprised at how much I got at the end of the game.”
“I think it’s how I’ve always been playing through like middle school on up,” Shelvin added. “Because I’m trying to get the best play that can happen. I’m not trying to force up anything just to get me more points.”
Shelvin’s team-first mindset illustrates why the Cougars have exceeded Broussard’s expectations by putting together the second-longest winning streak in STM history. Only the 1986-87 team’s 28 straight victories — that squad finished the year 38-2 with a runner-up finish in Class 3A — is ahead of the Cougars’ current 22-game streak.
The 28-game winning streak by the 1986-87 team wasn’t a shocker to Broussard at the time. He had all but one player from returning from a squad that won a state championship the year before.
But this season’s run caught the state basketball hall of famer off guard because he thought his team would struggle defensively. His best defenders last year, Logan Rader and Grant Arceneaux, graduated, and defense was the hallmark of a title-winning club.
“So I’m thinking if we’re not quite as good defensively, then I’m not sure how good can we be,” Broussard said. “But at the same, it was a Catch-22. I knew that those two guys (Rader and Arceneaux), in all fairness, they were our best defenders, but they didn’t give us much scoring. So I knew on the offensive end we’d be better, that we’d be able to score the basketball more.”
STM’s lone loss in its past 27 games came against a California team during a tournament in Orlando, Florida. The Cougars haven’t lost to a team from Louisiana since Port Allen handed them a 55-51 defeat on Dec. 5.
Their most impressive string of wins came from the end of December through the first week of January, when STM beat Wossman, Breaux Bridge, North Central and University. All four of those teams are at the top of their classes.
The Cougars (28-5) capped the regular season with a 63-44 win against Carencro to clinch the District 5-4A title and will host Lafayette Christian in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Is this one of the best teams Broussard has ever had? It’s hard for him to answer that question, especially with the season not finished. The coach struggles to compare teams from the 1980s to his modern ones because the game is played differently.
But one thing Broussard recognized early on was he had as great a depth as he’s ever had. He routinely rotates 10 players.
“We just have some great role players, even in our starting five,” Broussard said. “We have scorers, we’ve got rebounders, we’ve got defenders. So when I come off the bench, if I need a defensive team, I can do that. If I need an offensive team, I can do that. I just have a lot of possibilities. When our shooting’s not going in, I really can come off the bench with two to three shooters.
“As a coach, you really can’t ask for more than that, to have that much flexibility with the bench guys.”
There isn’t one clear team leader, either. It’s sort of a group effort, and that translates to on-the-floor production.
“My averages are not as high as they were last year because, last year, we had more defensive players,” said Shelvin, currently averaging 13.7 points per game. “I would have to pick up on the offensive end, but now I get help on the offensive end a lot more. So I can kick it instead of just driving in all the time.”