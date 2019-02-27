It’s a common sports cliché to say all a team can ask for at the end of a game is a chance to win. But when you trail by 13 points with three minutes remaining, like No. 18 Northside did in its Class 4A second-round playoff matchup against second-seeded Leesville, an opportunity for an upset didn’t seem all that likely.
But there the Vikings (16-18) were, down 61-58 with 20.1 seconds left and three free throws coming. Northside came up one made free throw short of a tie game but ended up with possession underneath its own basket after the Wampus Cats (30-3) fumbled a loose ball out of bounds.
Then, a Vikings turnover. After Leesville missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Northside gave the ball away again. The Wampus Cats connected on only one of two free throws in the double bonus, but they snared the offensive rebound and headed back to the line. Once again, Leesville hit just one of two freebies, leaving Northside down by one possession with 5.3 seconds left.
Continuing the late-game trend, Northside lost possession when it attempted to inbound the ball past midcourt. Leesville finally sank two free throws to seal a 65-60 win and advance to play seventh-seeded Plaquemine in the quarterfinals.
“We had to fight back hard in the last three minutes,” said Northside first-year coach Jason Herbstler. “Down 13 with three minutes to go, we call a timeout, and we just said, ‘Boys, we gotta go. Don’t make this the last three minute.’ We had a free throw (attempt) to tie it with 20 seconds to go. That’s all you can ask for.”
Leesville hit just eight of its 17 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, but giveaways, like it did in the first half, doomed Northside late. The Vikings turned the ball over 12 times before halftime, the majority of which came in the second quarter.
“You turn the ball over in the last minute in a close game,” Herbstler said, “you’re not going to win.”
Northside trailed 19-17 after one quarter but went almost five minutes without scoring in the second period, struggling to break Leesville’s 3-2 full-court trap. The Wampus Cats’ 11-0 run to start the second quarter stretched their lead out to 13 points.
From there, Leesville managed to maintain a double-digit advantage for most of the second half.
“That 10-point lead just stayed 10 points,” Herbstler said. “Then we made a little push and just couldn’t get there.”
When a team has to spend as much energy as Northside did trying to rally from a double-digit deficit, “you kind of run out of gas,” Leesville coach Troy Grigg said.
“They’re a great ball club,” Grigg said of Northside. “(Herbstler) does a great job. Got all the respect in the world for them. The kids played hard.”
Northside loses two key seniors who have contributed since they were freshmen, center Billy Sonnier and point guard Larenze Harrison, but the majority of the Vikings’ rotation consisted of underclassmen. That includes two freshmen and a sophomore that were reserves to begin the season.
“They’ve never been in that game before,” Herbstler said of his underclassmen. “Definitely gained some valuable experience for next year.”