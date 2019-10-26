ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen had been waiting for his defense to make a play, and the unit responded at the perfect time.
With less than a minute remaining, St. Martinville linebacker Noah Luke stuffed Erath on a two-point conversion attempt to secure a 28-27 win for the Tigers in District 6-3A action Friday.
"Our linebackers finally made a play," DeRouen said. "They had been missing a little bit. They finally made a play and made a tackle. Noah made a big play.
"During the timeout before the play, we were telling the defense to read their keys, trust what their coaches are telling them and make a play. And they did."
With less than two minutes to play, St. Martinville (4-4, 2-1) appeared to have the game in the bag.
Leading 28-21, the Tigers had the football near the Erath 20-yard line and were on the verge of running out the clock, but Bobcats inside linebacker Curtis Cormier disrupted a snap to force a fumble.
The ball was scooped up by Tucker Derise, who rambled all the way to the St. Martinville 10 before he was caught from behind by Brian Wiltz Jr.
Three plays later, on fourth-and-goal from the 1, injured quarterback Luke LeBlanc re-entered the game and scored on a sneak to set up the dramatic two-point conversion bid.
Sophomore Ryan Richard, who starts at receiver, took over at quarterback on the two-point try but was stuffed by Luke with a host of other defenders right behind.
"It was a quarterback trap," said Erath coach Eric LeBlanc. "We had gotten them on it a couple of times. Richard is a wideout. The last time he took a snap under center was his seventh-grade year, so I couldn't take the chance of going to overtime.
"Knowing that I wouldn't have my starting quarterback out there, I couldn't take the chance to go to overtime. If we would have had Luke, we would've kicked the extra point. After Luke went out, I don't think we completed a single pass."
Luke LeBlanc, who accounted for four touchdowns Friday, injured his shoulder when he was stopped for a loss on fourth down midway through the second half.
"There was a bobbled snap. Luke ended up diving on the ground, and the guy came up on top of him," Eric LeBlanc said. "I don't know if it's a collarbone or an AC issue. We'll find out maybe tonight or tomorrow."
Luke LeBlanc was able to return to the field for the quarterback sneak that brought the Bobcats (3-5, 1-1) within 28-27, but the senior was forced to return to the sideline and watch his team go for the win.
"He couldn't pick up his arm," Eric LeBlanc said of his quarterback. "I put him in there for the one play on fourth down. We got a good push, and he got in."
In the first quarter, Erath took a 14-0 lead on another one-yard plunge by LeBlanc and a 35-yard pass to Colton Punch.
LeBlanc threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns, both to Punch. He also rushed for 38 yards.
On the final play of the second quarter, St. Martinville quarterback Tanner Harrison delivered a 30-yard strike to Wiltz to even the score at 21-21.
"Wiltz always has a big game," DeRouen said. "It was an up-and-out route for the touchdown. They kind of bit on a post by the outside receiver. Wiltz, who was in the slot, was wide open."
Wiltz caught four passes for 70 yards and rushed for 98 yards on 11 carries, including a 38-yard touchdown on fourth-and-2 late in the first quarter.
Harrison completed seven of his 11 throws for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
"We were paranoid about the rain and the wet weather, but in the last couple of games, Tanner has been sharp," DeRouen said. "One game, he had a shoulder problem, but other than that, he's been fine."
The Tigers also enjoyed solid production from fullback Ta'Kavin Landry (5 carries, 41 yards) and Bailey Mitchell (8-36), who moved the chains on fourth down late in the second half.
"Running back by committee," DeRouen said. "That's how we do it. All those guys play defense, and we also let them do their thing in the offensive backfield.
"Mitchell runs hard. Before his injury (last year), we thought he was going to be the next true back. With his injury and surgery, he's limited a bit, but he does show glimpses of what he can do."
Brandon Latigue caught a TD pass from Harrison, who also found freshman receiver Harvey Broussard twice for 42 yards.
"Broussard had an outstanding game," DeRouen said. "They're growing up. Our freshmen and sophomores are growing up. We're in, what, Week 8 right now? They're not freshmen anymore.
"We had two defensive ends that were hurt and played with a couple of freshmen in there. I'm proud because my son (Ahman DeRouen) played and did a solid job. He's a freshman who had to fill in and did a great job. We're definitely happy about the situation."