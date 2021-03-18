When Eric Holden found out Comeaux High School's football coaching position was available, he jumped at the opportunity.
Holden, who has head coaching experience at Berwick, Christian Life and, most recently, St. John of Plaquemine, was named coach of the Spartans on Thursday.
Holden takes over for Doug Dotson, who stepped down in January.
Holden said he had his eye on the Lafayette area while attending Quick Slants 7-on-7 tournaments during his time at Berwick, and Comeaux was one of his preferred landing spots.
“God’s blessed me to be a part of a great city,” Holden said. “When I was at Berwick, we’d come to Lafayette for the Quick Slants tournament, and the coaches were awesome. It was a very refreshing environment. I noticed there was a lot of talent, and Comeaux was one of those schools with great athletes, so I immediately sent my application in once I found out the position was open. I really feel blessed and honored to be here.”
The Spartans are coming off a 1-5 season and missed the playoffs, but Holden said he's confident they’ll be able to turn things around with time.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he said. “We know that hurdles didn’t just develop, so it’s going to take a little while. The kids are excited and are responding already and putting their best foot forward. I spent a little time with the kids today, watched them in the weight room, and they responded to drills and have done a great job. They seemed to care for one another and look like a great group.”
While Holden hopes to add some new coaches to the Spartans’ staff, he said he's happy with the coaches currently on staff, which includes former head coaches David Comeaux and Kevin Kern.
“I’m keeping as many coaches as I can,” Holden said. “They’ve been extremely helpful, and I have a good relationship with coach (Kevin) and coach Comeaux. It’s been a blessing having those guys here, and the principals here are incredible. I have a great support staff, and it should make for a great transition.”
While Holden has never been a head coach on the Class 5A level, he faced Class 5A competition as an assistant coach at Evangel and Southern Lab. He also has experience turning programs around at Berwick and St. John.
“At St. John, they were 0-27 prior to when I got there, and it was kind of hard getting the numbers up, but we were changing the culture and started to see the numbers going up," he said. "I just felt like it was time for a change.”
While winning is the ultimate goal, Holden’s initial goal will be to establish a strong culture.
“We want to make sure we’re building great young men,” Holden said. “Then the winning will take care of itself. I’m just blessed and excited to be at Comeaux High. It’s more than just football. I’m truly blessed.”