LOREAUVILLE - Call it the Evan Simon show.
The junior Loreauville running back scored four touchdowns and the Loreauville Tigers clinched a share of the District 7-2A championship with a 31-13 win over Ascension Episcopal Friday.
"That just felt good," Simon said. "Not just the four touchdowns but beating them as well.
"Everyone said that we didn't play anyone, we didn't play any tough teams. We wanted to make a statement tonight and we did."
With the win, Loreauville improved to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in district, while AES fell to 6-3, 4-1.
Loreauville can clinch the outright district title - first since 2010 - next week with a win over Jeanerette. That win would also secure Loreauville's first perfect regular season since 1998.
The star of the show was Simon, who had touchdown runs of 5, 7, 5 and 11 yards for the Tigers.
Senior quarterback Calep Jacob scored the Tigers' other touchdown on an 11-yard run as well and led the Tigers with 176 yards rushing.
"I just trusted my offensive line and they opened holes for me to run though," Simon, who finished with 120 yards rushing, said. "We came out and wanted to make a statement and I think we made a statement tonight.
"I knew that we could have this kind of offensive effort, we just had to trust and believe in each other."
The other star of the show was a collective effort from the Loreauville defense,
The Tigers held Ascension, which entered the game scoring more than 30 points per outing and that had scored 66 points last week in a win over Franklin, to one offense touchdown.
Loreauville harassed, harried, sacked and intercepted Ascension quarterback Cade Dardar all night, Until late in the third quarter, the Blue Gators never crossed midfield. Loreauville forced three fumble, had four pass breakups and one interception.
"It was a good effort for the defense," senior Nick Deal said. "We were practicing pass scales all week long to get ready for their passing game.
"The defense line was able to get pressure and the secondary was able to break up the passes.:'
Deal had two pass breakups in the game for the Tigers. including one which prevented an Ascension touchdown in the second quarter.
Dardar finished with 50 yards passing and two interceptions. The Gators finished with only 109 yards of offense.
"It was an uncharacteristic effort from them. They don't fumble the ball and they had three or four tonight," LHS coach Terry Martin. "We knew going into the game if we let him stand in the pocket. set his feet and throw the ball, he'll kill us.
"So we we made the decision to put pressure on him and play man defense and it worked for us. We played much better than I thought that we'd play."
But the Tigers are looking for even more.
"We're not finished," Simon said. "There is still more to do."