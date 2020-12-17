Carencro coach Tony Courville predicted his team would have to face one of the Class 4A “blue bloods” to get to the state championship game.

Neville fits that description with its winning tradition. With powerhouses Karr and Warren Easton on the other side of the bracket, the Bears will face the Tigers on Friday night at the "Open-Air Cro Dome" to see who will make it to Natchitoches on Dec. 29 for the 4A final.

The Bears set the bar high this offseason with state championship aspirations after getting to the quarterfinals last season. They've have been on a serious roll as of late, clearing the quarterfinal hurdle with ease in trouncing Plaquemine 81-14.

“I’ve been very satisfied with the kids in practice,” Courville said. “They have the energy and are laser-focused. They understand the significance of what is happening. These are uncharted waters since I took over (in 2017). We’re looking to add on to the tradition. Neville’s a really good football team, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“It was a kind of a perfect storm (last week). Every kid on the line dominated, and we’re blessed to have talented running backs. We had a couple of hiccups defensively early, but then we shut (Plaquemine) down for the next three quarters. We had made it to the quarters last season, and our goal was to take the next step. We realize that there are two more steps the next two weeks.”

The Bears leaned heavily on their running game led by the powerful duo of Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prejean. The plan is to stick to that run-heavy approach.

“We’re going to try to play defense with offense,” Courville said. “Long, time-consuming, 10-12 play drives to take time off the clock and keep (Neville) off the field. They have athletes and are very technically sound, but we’re confident in our guys. They throw a lot at you scheme-wise and are very taxing on defense. We’ll be leaning on the same guys (Williams, Prejean) along with Donte (Darjean), (Jaylon) John and some quarterback runs with (Tavion) Faulk and (Chantz) Ceaser. They’re all going to get touches and one will likely be the deciding play, we just don’t know which one."

The Tigers are also a run-heavy team that’s strong in the trenches and have speed to match with the running back duo of A.J. Allen and Timothy Byrd.

“They have a lot of speed and have big tackles,” Courville said. “The interior of the line is big in size on the defensive front, and they have a fast secondary with speed that look like track athletes. Their quarterback is a big runner at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, and they have a big 6-4 wideout. They look like a really good team and are a really talented team in all three phases, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The Tigers have been solid on defense, but defending the Bears’ high-powered veer attack will be their toughest test yet.

“(Carencro) is a very good football team,” Tigers coach Jeff Tannehill said. “They’re very well-coached and very sound in all phases. They have 3-4 running backs that they use, which makes it tough to stop the run game. We’re going to have to control the line of scrimmage and do a real good job in the kicking game and the red zone. Our defense has been solid all year, and they’re going to have to play well Friday for sure.”

The Bears’ defense could have their hands full with dual-threat quarterback Brett Batteford, who is protected by a strong offensive line led by left tackle Will Campbell.

“(Campbell) is the leader of our offensive line," Tannehill said. "He's 6-6, 285 and has good hands. We like to run the ball and have a couple good running backs in A.J. Allen and Timothy Bird, who have good speed and good vision. We’re a running team in a spread offense, so we try to manipulate the scheme to where it’s the best fit for them. Our quarterback (Batteford) can run and throw and has been playing well as of late. He’ll be a big key to our success."

The winner of the Bears and the Tigers will play the winner of Karr and Easton for the 4A title at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at Turpin Stadium.

“We’re a mature football team and have just been taking it in stride,” Courville said. “We’ve been focused. We talk about earning our stripes, and this would be another huge stripe for us. They’ve put the hard work into not only setting, but accomplishing goals. The championship game is where every high school athlete aspires to play, while it's not in the Dome this year, it’s just another game to play once they put the ball down. They’re definitely aware of the situation. We still have a ways to go, but we’re on the right track.”