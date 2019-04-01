CARENCRO — Success rarely happens by accident, but the story of how Lafayette Christian softball went from missing the playoffs last year to claiming at least a share of their first district championship with largely the same group of players as the year before may seem at least a little bit random.
Especially when LCA coach Taylor Leger is only in her second year leading the program and the bulk of the roster is made up of underclassmen. LCA has only one senior on the roster, who is currently injured, and just one junior starting, second baseman Jillian Gesch. Their pitcher and one of their best players is a freshman, Janice Aube, and an eighth grader, Allison Begneaud, starts in left field and often relieves Aube in the circle.
But here the the Knights (17-4) were Monday evening at Pelican Park, celebrating a season sweep of Central Catholic with an 8-5 victory and a District 7-1A title. The Eagles are one of three league teams — the others being Vermilion Catholic and Hanson Memorial — LCA has beaten this year for the first time ever. Just two years ago, CCMC and VC reached the state tournament.
Now, LCA, ranked fifth in last week’s Division IV power ranking, looks capable of a run to Sulphur. So how did the Knights get to this point? The answer is pretty simple.
“The difference in this year’s team and last year’s team is we have dedication this year,” said Leger, a Westminster Christian graduate who played collegiately at Louisiana College. “Coming in as a first-year coach, you have to instill that dedication. The people who don’t want to be dedicated kind of weed themselves out to where you have a team who is 100 percent dedicated to the program and dedicated to the view of the coaches.”
Leger made sure to commend the work of assistant coaches Briana Carmouche, who played at Grambling, and Hannah Watts in the Knights’ turnaround this season. The coachability this season is evident in LCA’s offense. Nine players combined for 13 hits against Central Catholic, including multi-hit days by Aube, Sarah Diaz and Alyse Boudreaux. Diaz drove in three runs.
“I really liked their approach at the plate (against Central Catholic),” Leger said. “When we go over hitting, we make sure we’re in attack mode. When they see the ball they’re going to hit, they’re going at it full force. We go the ‘yes-yes-no’ hit approach.”
Throughout the season, the Knights have been as balanced offensively as they are aggressive, Leger said. With Aube, Diaz and Stevie Credeur in the lineup, LCA has power too.
“Opposing teams usually comment on how hard it is to pitch to us since all nine of our players can really hit the ball,” Leger said. “We mix up our lineup to where we have hard hitters throughout the lineup.”
With two district games remaining, a win over Vermilion Catholic on Tuesday would secure the Knights an outright league championship. LCA, a school that’s grown accustomed to state championships, could then turn its attention to trying to win their first playoff game in school history and possibly more.
“We’re trying to compete with our other sports,” Leger said with a smile.