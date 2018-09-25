Want to know the secret behind Dutchtown High’s breakout volleyball season? DHS coach Pat Ricks will probably smile and say there is no secret.
Years of practice, evolving team chemistry and the adversity brought on by a devastating injury have given the Griffins not only skills to play with, but also something to play for.
“It sounds strange to say, but these girls all like each other. Most of them have been with us for two or three years and they have developed their own chemistry,” Ricks said. “One of the toughest things to do is trust that the player next to you to do their job so that you can do yours. This group has that trust.”
Dutchtown (14-2, 1-0) opened Division I, District 4 play with a 3-0 win over Walker Monday night. The Griffins are scheduled to host Division II Lakeshore for a nondistrict contest Tuesday as they look to continue their best start in Ricks’ 15 seasons.
But it has hardly been all big hits and high-fives. Dutchtown lost junior setter Jaela Drumgole, an All-Metro selection last fall, to a severe knee injury in the first set of their season-opening match with Assumption. Drumgole tore both her ACL and MCL.
“I was literally in tears during the timeout when her father came down and carried her off the court,” senior Madison Lee said. “Jaela is one of my best friends off the court, along with being an important part of our team. To see that happen to her was so hard. But we came together and won that night. We did it for her and we’ve been playing for her ever since.”
The loss of Drumgole forced Ricks to change the Griffins’ offense from a 6-2 to a 5-1 alignment. He said his players made the adjustment seamlessly.
Another returning All-Metro player, 5-foot-10 junior hitter Zoe Wooten, leads a balanced front line that also includes Lee, sophomore India Bennett, senior Annie Pavleszek and senior Lauren Launey.
Wooten has a team-high 145 kills and a .423 hitting percentage. Lauren is next with 114, followed by Bennett (80) and Lee (77). Lee also has team-highs of 125 digs and 36 service aces.
Libero Lindsey Beeman, a junior, leads the defense. Setter Kristyn St. Pierre (425 assists) and Kathlyn Capone, both seniors, also are part of the rotating lineup.
“We’ve improved a lot since last year,” Lee said. “Our serve-receive and our passing are much better. You have to handle serves and get the ball to your hitters. There is more to it than playing at the net. We know our roles.”
As good as the ride so far has been, Ricks expects challenges from Ascension rivals St. Amant and East Ascension in District 4. The Gators claimed a 3-2 win over EAHS in another league opener.
“What Allison (Leake, St. Amant coach) has done along with her coaches and players is raise the level of volleyball for all of us,” Ricks said. “I see more balance and parity this year and its exciting.”