The first day of the 2019 Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field looked very much like a jamboree. From the players, coaches, referees and even this sportswriter, no one is midseason form quite yet.
Still, organized football occurred Thursday, and I’d like to share a few of my observations. Of course, no sweeping judgements should be made based on what happened Thursday. There’s plenty of time for adjustments between now and when the regular season ends in early November. I certainly need to make my own.
Cecilia 21, Lafayette 14
If you wanted excitement as you settled into your seat at Cajun Field, the Lions and Bulldogs brought it from the first play from scrimmage.
Really, the excitement didn’t stop until the end of the first 12-minute period
None of the first four drives of the game lasted more than two plays. Xan Saunier, who was helped off the field as the game ended with an apparent injury, connected with Kavon Valliere for a 77-yard touchdown on the first play of Lafayette’s opening series.
Two plays into Cecilia’s opening drive, Oliver Craddock stepped in front of a screen pass and returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown. The Bulldogs fumbled on the first play of their second series, stripped on a 31-yard run. Cecilia’s Cade Poirier then picked off a pass on the first play of the ensuing Lafayette drive, returning the interception to the Lions’ 18
For good measure, it only took the Bulldogs four plays to score their first touchdown, a 5-yard rush by Danarious Journet. On the extra-point attempt, Cecilia place kicker Chad Badeaux recovered an errant snap and lofted a pass to Koen Helaire for a two-point conversion.
All of that happened within the first five minutes of the jamboree.
Cecilia blocked a Lafayette punt on the next series, setting up a 10-yard rushing score by Dillard Calais. The game’s fourth turnover happened on the next series. Bulldogs defensive back Kamren Living hauled in a tipped pass at the Cecilia 28.
The second period didn’t feature as many fireworks – until Cecilia backup quarterback Alex Soileau led a game-winning drive. Soileau completed all three of his passes on the drive for 42 yards, including a critical 14-yard completion to Jalen Celestine on third-and-12 from the Bulldogs’ 35. The sophomore found tight end Ethan Howard wide open for a 22-yard touchdown.
So what can be made of this eventful mixed bag? Both teams showed several promising signs and the need for improvement in certain areas, but Saunier’s injury is the major takeaway. He wasn’t perfect, but it’s clear the Lions are significantly better with him on the field. The Lions can only hope he doesn’t miss much time.
Carencro 20, Breaux Bridge 0
Do the Golden Bears look scary or what?
On both side of the ball, Carencro flat-out dominated its jamboree against Breaux Bridge. The Bears’ final offensive series encapsulated the domination. Carencro’s veer attack marched 80 yards in 16 plays, taking 10 minutes and 15 seconds off the clock, to score their third touchdown — a 1-yard rush by Traylon Prejean.
But Carencro looked crisp from its opening drive. A run of 19 yards by tailback Kendrell Williams helped set up a 37-yard touchdown pass from Tavion Faulk to Prejean on a wheel route.
Breaux Bridge moved the ball some on its opening offensive series, but the drive stalled at its own 39 after gaining 19 yards. The Bears offense took the ball back and were once again clinical in their execution, going 70 yards in 10 plays. A 5-yard touchdown run by Williams gave them a two-score lead.
Because of Carencro’s ability to chew clock, the Tigers only had four offensive drives on the night. Breaux Bridge’s most significant play after its opening drive was a screen pass to Dartravien Girod that went for 20 yards early in the second period. That drive, however, ultimately ended in another punt.
Sure, Breaux Bridge has question marks it must answer over the course of the season, especially on the offensive line. But this showing says more about where Carencro is entering Tony Courville’s third year. Offensive coordinator Gavin Courville has the Bears’ veer humming, and a defense that features the district’s reigning Defensive MVP appears salty.
Don’t be surprised if Carencro is making noise in the Class 4A playoffs.
Comeaux 21, Northside 6
The final jamboree was, for a number of reasons, the most difficult to watch.
The Vikings had two players stretchered off the field, including backup quarterback Kirk Dunn during the Northside’s lone scoring drive of the night. Dunn, normally a wide receiver, took snaps because projected starting quarterback Dennis Harris was not dressed out.
Northside’s touchdown was primarily a product of 75 yards worth of flags committed by the Spartans. One of the penalties resulted in the ejection of Comeaux coach Doug Dotson.
Frankly, it was ugly.
Takyrian Isadore, Northside’s starting running back, deserves a lot of credit for stepping in and playing Wildcat quarterback for the Vikings when they seemingly had no other options. His 2-yard touchdown run briefly gave Northside a 6-0 lead.
The biggest positive for Comeaux was the play of wide receiver Malik Nabers. The junior wideout is already being recruited by Power Five schools, and he looked the part Thursday. His 31-yard touchdown reception from Tre’ Harris tied the game, and Harris gave the Spartans the lead with a two-point conversion run.
Nabers later made an acrobatic diving catch that set up a 4-yard rushing score from Harris.
With Nabers in the lineup, the Spartans’ flexbone offense becomes much more difficult to defend. The Spartans just need to avoid the silly penalties.