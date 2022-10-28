ABBEVILLE - Steven Blanco rushed for three touchdowns and St. Martinville Senior High jumped out to a four-touchdown lead as the Tigers clinched at least a share of the District 5-3A title with an impressive 42-19 win over Abbeville Thursday night.
Heading into Thursday's game, SMSH coach Vince DeRouen knew that his team was in "must-win" mode at 4-4 overall and 2-0 in district.
"This game was must-win for us," DeRouen said. "We put ourselves in a hole early and now they are all must-win.
"We played a hard schedule in the beginning and now it's starting to come through for us and we are playing pretty good right now."
With the win, SMSH clinched a share of the district title with a 3-0 record and one game left to play against Crowley Friday at home.
The only team that can tie them for the district title is Erath (3-1) while Abbeville fell to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in district.
SMSH came out early and scored on its first possession on a Blanco run. Then the Tiger defense got going as well as St, Martinville forced Abbeville to turn the ball over on downs in its possession and SMSH quarterback Kaden Zenon scored on a run as the Tigers went up 14-0 in the first quarter.
Zenon would throw for one score and rush for a score for SMSH in the win.
"We wanted to get out to a fast start to make them get out of what they wanted to do," DeRouen said.
They plan succeeded as three times in the game Abbeville was forced to go for the first down on a fourth down play and all three times the Tiger's stopped the Wildcats cold.
Blanco final two touchdowns of the night came in the second half as the SMSH senior put the finishing touches on his night with a 70 yard run for a score to put the TIgers up 42-7 before Abbeville tried a late second half rally.
"A lot of what happened in the second half was on me," DeRouen said. "I tried to get too cute instead of taking what the defense was giv ing me. But we have a lot of players on offense and I have to get a lot of people the ball at times"
Abbeville's rally was brief but explosive.
It started with Chad Nolan taking a kickoff return 90 yards for a score and them the getting the onsides kick and driving down for a Traysean Greene touchdown to cut the lead to 42-19.
Abbeville was driving for another score but fumbled the ball which SMSH recorvered and the Tigers were able to run out the clock for the win.
"Blanco is just a hard worker for us, he deserves all the accolades he gets," Derouen said. "We counted on him tonight and he came through for us."