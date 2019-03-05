LAKE CHARLES - The Northside Christian Warriors were making their first-ever appearance in the LHSAAA Boys State Basketball Tournament.

Unfortunately, they ran into a No. 1 seed and defending champion in Jehovah-Jireh not in the mood for pleasantries.

Northside Christian only trailed 18-7 after one period, but it never was competitive after that, falling 103-39 to Jehovah-Jireh on Tuesday in the Division IV state semifinals at Burton Coliseum.

“I thought we started off a little slow,” J-Jireh coach John-Paul Ricks said. “We picked it up on the defensive end. We shot the ball much better in the second half.”

Indeed.

Jehovah-Jireh shot 66.7 percent in scoring 41 points in the third quarter to blow the game wide open.

“This group has been good all year with attention to details,” Ricks said. “Early our goal was to attack the middle of their defense and Timothy (Jackson) did a great job of catching and scoring.

“So they had to tighten up, so that gave us some open opportunities on the perimeter.”

Most of that started with Jireh’s defense, which forced 31 turnovers. It outscored Northside Christian 58-3 off turnovers.

John-Paul Ricks led Jireh (36-6) with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jackson finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

“They’re very scrappy,” Northside coach Glenn Daigle said. “I wasn’t expecting that. Their hands were everywhere. They play great defense. Their defense is what brought their offense alive.

“I was actually waiting for them to go more fullcourt. We can push it up if we can have to and we did a couple of times, but they dropped back to halfcourt.”

Lance Martin led Northside Christian as its only double-figure scorer with 13 points and five rebounds.

“Their tall and they’re long … long arms,” Daigle said. “Their size gave us trouble. We did score a lot in the paint this year. We scored the majority of our points in the paint so their length was troubling.”

In the end, it was an eye-opening experience for Northside Christian (23-13).

“The experience is great,” Daigle said. “They were allowed to be very aggressive with their hands, we were allowed actually too. I teach more fundamentals.

“The hands are usually not my coaching style, but the way it’s going, do I need to switch to that style of game? I don’t know. I don’t like it. I don’t want that part of the game to leave. Fundamentals is what got us here.”