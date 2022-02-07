BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Southside, Comeaux at Lafayette, Sulphur at Barbe, New Iberia at Sam Houston.
4-4A - Eunice at Washington-Marion, North Vermilion at Rayne.
5-4A - Carencro at Northside, St. Thomas More at Teurlings.
6-4A - Beau Chene at Cecilia, Opelousas at Livonia.
5-3A - Abbeville at Crowley, Erath at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at St. Martinville.
6-3A - Lafayette Christian at Port Barre.
5-1A - Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund.
8-1A - Covenant Christian at Centerville, Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist, Central Catholic at Hanson Memorial.
7-B - JS Clark at Bell City, Hathaway at Episcopal of Acadiana, Midland at Lacassine.
6-C - South Cameron at Northside Christian.
Wednesday’s Games
Breaux Bridge at Northwest.
Thursday’s Games
Lafayette at New Iberia, Church Point at Ville Platte, Iota at Pine Prairie, Delcambre at Jeanerette, Mamou at Northwest, Hathaway at Bell City.
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Sulphur, Southside at Barbe, Comeaux at Sam Houston.
4-4A - St. Edmund at Eunice, Rayne at LaGrange, Washington-Marion at North Vermilion.
5-4A - St. Thomas More at Northside, Teurlings at Westgate.
6-4A - Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Opelousas.
5-3A - David Thibodaux at Abbeville, Crowley at Kaplan, St. Martinville at Erath.
6-3A - Port Barre at Lake Arthur, Notre Dame at Welsh.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Franklin, Houma Christian at Catholic-NI.
5-1A - Bunkie at North Central, Family Christian at Opelousas Catholic, Hackberry at Westminster, St. Edmund at Eunice.
8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Centerville, Central Catholic at Covenant Christian, Hanson Memorial at Highland Baptist.
7-B - Episcopal of Acadiana at Midland, Lacassine at JS Clark.
6-C - Starks at Northside Christian.
Saturday’s Games
New Iberia at Westgate.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Southside, Sulphur at Barbe, Comeaux at Lafayette, New Iberia at Sam Houston.
4-4A - Eunice at Washington-Marion, North Vermilion at Rayne.
5-4A - Carencro at Northside, St. Thomas More at Teurlings.
6-4A - Beau Chene at Cecilia, Opelousas at Livonia.
6-3A - Abbeville at Crowley, Erath at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at St. Martinville.
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Port Barre, Lake Arthur at Notre Dame.
7-2A - Catholic-NI at West St. Mary.
5-1A - Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund.
8-1A - Central Catholic at Hanson Memorial, Covenant Christian at Centerville, Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist.
7-B - JS Clark at Bell City, Midland at Lacassine.
Thursday’s Games
Church Point at Ville Platte, Iota at Pine Prairie, Mamou at Northwest, Delcambre at Jeanerette, West St. Mary at Loreauville, Hathaway at Bell City.
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Sulphur, Southside at Barbe, Comeaux at Sam Houston, Lafayette at New Iberia.
4-4A - St. Edmund at Eunice, Rayne at LaGrange, Washington-Marion at North Vermilion.
5-4A - St. Thomas More at Northside, Teurlings at Westgate.
6-4A - Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Opelousas.
6-3A - David Thibodaux at Abbeville, Crowley at Kaplan, St. Martinville at Erath.
6-2A - Port Barre at Lake Arthur, Notre Dame at Welsh.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Franklin, Houma Christian at Catholic-NI.
5-1A - Family Christian at Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund at Eunice, Hackberry at Westminster.
8-1A - Central Catholic at Covenant Christian, Vermilion Catholic at Centerville.
7-B - Academy of Sacred Heart at Midland, Lacassine at JS Clark.