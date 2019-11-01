As exciting as St. Thomas More’s offense can be when it’s firing on all cylinders, games sometimes, well, drag out.
The Cougars throw the ball a ton and hurry to the line of scrimmage to run their next play. It’s not uncommon for a scoring drive to last under three minutes.
But then there are nights like Friday’s 36-20 win against Carencro, a split-back veer team that had every intention of playing keeping away. The Bears, winners of their previous seven games, put on a ball-control clinic in the first half. They possessed the ball for 19 minutes and 54 seconds of the 24-minute first half, running 39 plays to STM’s 14.
Critically, Carencro (7-2, 2-1) left the Cougars just 12 seconds on the clock after scoring their second touchdown of the first half, capping off an 11-play drive with a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Tavion Faulk. The touchdown cut STM’s lead to 16-13 after a missed extra point.
“It was weird,” said Cougars quarterback Caleb Holstein, who completed seven of his 11 passes for 108 yards before halftime. “I think the first half was less than an hour long. It was quick.”
But the STM defense clamped down in the second half, affording the offense more opportunities to heat up on a chilly night. Holstein added two of his four total touchdowns in the second half to help the Cougars (7-2, 3-1) win their third straight game in District 5-4A play.
The Cougars held the Bears to just 66 total yards in the second half, 44 of which came on a double-pass play late in the third quarter. The trickery set up a 7-yard touchdown run by Dontae Darjean that made it a 30-20 game.
But the Cougars stuffed Carencro on fourth-and-2 at the STM 27 midway through the fourth quarter, allowing Holstein and the Cougars to put the game away on the ensuing possession. A 39-yard run by Tobin Thevenot led to the second of two 1-yard rushing scores by Holstein.
“(Carencro) did exactly what they wanted to do, and we were having trouble getting them off the field,” said STM coach Jim Hightower. “I think we made a few minor adjustments in the second half, and we had a little more success, stopping some of the veers and dives. They still hurt us a little with the inside trap. But all in all, I think our guys bowed their necks when they had to and made enough plays to get the job done.”
Carencro’s miscues, especially on special teams, certainly helped STM’s cause.
Along with the missed extra point, the Cougars recorded a safety in the first quarter when Carencro snapped the ball high on punt attempt from the end zone. The Bears also fumbled at the Cougars’ 22-yard line on the 16th play of a drive in the second quarter.
“It seems like both teams had some miscues,” Hightower said. “I think that’s probably an indication of how hard-fought this game was. There wasn’t a whole lot of room to make errors, and the errors that were made, they showed up in the tide of the game. But I’m really proud of our team. They just kept hanging in there and kept coming and kept coming.
“That was a really good football team. Carencro’s got a lot to be proud of, and they’ve got a bright future in the 4A playoffs, I believe.”
Carencro muffed a punt return after STM went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half. Jack Bech helped the Cougars capitalize on the turnover, hauling in a jump ball from Holstein for a 38-yard gain on third-and-7 from the Bears’ 46-yard line. Noah Frederick found the end zone from eight yards out on the next play.
“He’s been great,” Holstein said of Bech. “Especially on one of the fades, I threw it to him and he went over the guy. He’s just that type of player I can trust in a big moment like that. Whether I make a mistake or not, I think he’s got my back.”
Carencro jumped out to a 7-0 lead with an eight-play, 76 yard drive, punctuated by Kendrell Williams’ bruising 7-yard scoring scamper. Williams, who’s has emerged as the Bears’ primary rusher with Traylon “Popcorn” Prejean sidelined for the season, entered halftime with 95 yards on 19 carries.
The Cougars scored on two of their three first-half possession, needing only four plays to score for the first time. Caleb Holstein hooked up with Patrick Robichaux on 26-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7. Holstein later found Bech on fourth-and-7 for a 29-yard gain. The fourth-down conversion set up a Holstein’s 1-yard touchdown rush that gave STM a 16-7 lead.
“We’ve been working hard for a while,” Bech said of his rapport with Holstein. “So he knows that if we need something, we have a pretty good connection. That always helps.”
Holstein completed 14 of his 25 passes on the night for 236 yards despite a handful of dropped passes and relentless pressure from the Bears’ defense.
“What a warrior,” Hightower said of Holstein. “He was under heavy pressure, and he stood in the pocket and made some tremendous throws. Really proud of him. He had a three drops that he threw perfectly, so he had a good night.”