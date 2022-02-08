No one is saying it is easy, but the St. Thomas More Lady Cougars are surely making it look that way.
Even when they don’t play up to their lofty standards.
The four-time defending Division II state champion Lady Cougars showed just how elite they are Tuesday, blanking No. 8 Ben Franklin 4-0 to advance to the state semifinals.
“We knew that Ben Franklin was going to come out with its best against us because we beat them two years ago in the state finals,” Lady Cougars senior Cecile Templet said. “No matter who we play at this point in the season, we know we are going to get their best.”
Templet and junior Mary-Ainsley Alack were instrumental in the Lady Cougars’ dominance with two goals and STM’s defense proved to be too much for the Lady Falcons.
“Cecile gave us that spark in the first half,” STM coach Daniel Underwood said. “She really gets after it and Cecile is someone that we can trust.
“Alack is a special player in her own right,” Underwood continued. “She is always leading the charge for us. We can always expect big things from her because we know that she will deliver in crunch time.”
Templet opened the scoring in the first half with a stellar shot to the right of the Lady Falcons’ goalkeeper into the upper 90 to give the Lady Cougars a 1-0 lead. Templet added a second goal 10 minutes later when a shot on goal forced Ben Franklin’s goalie to come out of the net for an attempted save. The ball went right to Templet, who knocked it into the back of the net to extend STM’s lead to 2-0.
“Before I got onto the field, coach told me if I see the goalkeeper to take the shot,” said Templet, whose two goals gave her three for the season. “So, I didn’t hesitate and did what he told me to do.”
Leading 2-0 going into the second half, the Lady Cougars extended their lead on Alack’s 31st and 32nd goals of the season for a commanding 4-0 lead. Alack’s first goal was assisted by senior Kate O’Neal and her second was propelled by a cross pass from sophomore Addison LeBlanc.
“To start the game, we didn’t come out as strong as we would have liked,” Alack said. “We fed off of Cecile’s energy. Cecile really stepped up a lot for us (Tuesday). In the second half, I felt like we played a lot better.”
The victory was Underwood’s 200th career win, a milestone he was more than pleased to reach.
“I’m fortunate to have coached some tremendous players in my career,” Underwood said. “Also, to have longevity in my coaching since I haven’t been kicked out yet. But it is awesome to think about what we’ve been able to accomplish.”
STM, which improved to 24-2-1 overall, will play the winner of Benton and Neville in the semifinals. Benton and Neville are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“We don’t want to get complacent with the success we have had in the past,” Underwood said. “I want us to continue to push to get better.”
STM's Guillory honored
St. Thomas More's Kate Guillory has been selected to the Rush US National Soccer team.
Guillory, a freshman midfielder for the Lady Cougars, was one of 16 girls selected from the United States. Guillory will be traveling to Arizona Feb. 16 to participate in a national tournament.
In addition, Guillory will also compete against some of the best soccer players in her age group when she travels to Valencia, Spain.