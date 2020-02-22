At Carl Maddox Field House
Division I
Boys
Team totals: 1, Ruston 56. 2, Zachary 53. 3, Catholic 42. 4, Thibodaux 22, Ouachita Parish 22. 6, John Curtis 20. 7, St. Paul’s 18. 8, Natchitoches Central 16, Belle Chasse 16. 10, Westgate 14. 11, Brother Martin 12, Broadmoor 12. 13, Dutchtown 10, Barbe 10, Live Oak 10, North DeSoto 10. 17, Woodlawn-BR 8, Hammond 8, Ben Franklin 8, Warren Easton 8. 21, Jesuit 7. 22, Mandeville 6, Parkway 6, Alexandria 6. 25, St. Amant 4, Sam Houston 4, Lakeshore 4, Lafayette 4, Comeaux. 30, East Ascension 2, St. Augustine 2, Airline 2, Lusher Charter 2, G.W. Carver 2, Hahnville 2. 36, Scotlandville 1, Holy Cross 1.
Field events
Shot put: 1, Johnny Mitchell, North DeSoto, 56-8½. 2, Yaseem Jackson, Broadmoor, 55-2. 3, Jacobian Guillory, Alexandria, 54-0¾.
Long jump: Stephen Rogers, Ruston, 21-8½. 2, Devin Sowell, Natchitoches Central, 21-5. 3, Keydrain Calligan, Westgate, 21-4¼.
Pole vault: 1, Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 15-9. 2, Beau Dominigue, Hammond, 15-5. 3, Aiden Devine, Jesuit, 14-7¼.
Triple jump: 1, Brandon Green, Ruston, 45-5. 2, Stephen Rogers, Ruston, 44-10½. 3, Demarion Sowell, Natchitoches Central, 44-5.
High jump: 1, Terrance Armstrong, Ruston, 6-4. 2, Damien Trahan, Barbe 6-4. 3, Adam Machowski, Parkway, 6-3.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Zachary 1:29.10. 2, Catholic 1:29.46. 3, Westgate 1:29.53.
1,600 meters: 1, Patrick Elliott, St. Paul’s, 5:26.70. 2, Luke Sweatman, Thibodaux, 5:26.83. 3, Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 4:27.30.
800: 1, Luke Sweatman, Thibodaux, 1:59.31. 2, Ethan Dupas, Brother Martin, 2:00.17. 3, Isiah Travis, Ben Franklin, 2:00.57.
400: 1, Sean Burrell, Zachary, 48.71. 2, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 49.97. 3, Chaunavia Lewis, Ouachita, 50.32.
4x800 relay: 1, Ruston 8:18.16. 2, Catholic 8:18.96. 3, Mandeville 8:21.36.
60 hurdles: 1, Sean Burrell, Zachary, 8.06. 2, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 8.12. 3, Kashie Crockett, Ouachita, 8.21.
60: 1, Corey Wrenn, John Curtis, 6.79. 2, Leon Elloie, Warren Easton, 6.93. 3, Lamar Riley, Dutchtown, 6.98.
3,200: 1, Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 9:33.59. 2, Evan Pardo, St. Paul’s, 9:47.62. 3, Owen Simon, Catholic, 9:50.20.
4x400 relay: 1, Zachary 3:23.06. 2, Catholic 3:24.51. 3, Ouachita 3:27.13.
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 55. 2, Zachary 41. 3, John Curtis 39. 4, Ruston 26. 5, Lafayette 24. 6, Plaquemine 22. 7, Mt. Carmel 19. 8, Baton Rouge High 18. 9, Belle Chasse 16, Dutchtown 16, Central Lafourche 16. 12, Vandebilt Catholic 12, Mandeville 12. 14, Edna Karr 11. 15, West Jefferson 10, John Ehret 10, St. Michael 10, Sam Houston 10. 19, Scotlandville 8. 20, B.T. Washington-Shreve 6, Riverdale 6. 22, Denham Springs 5. Lusher Charter 5. 24, Ouachita Parish 4, Barbe 4, Tioga 4, Fontainebleau 4, Pineville 4, Salmen 4. 31, Parkway 2, Natchitoches Central 2, 33, Hahnville 1, St. Amant 1, Northside 1, South Lafourche 1, Sulphur 1.
Field events
Pole vault: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 13-1½. 2, Jordan Brown, Dutchtown, 12-0. 3, Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette, 12-0.
Shot put: 1, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 41-8¾. 2, Nya Terrell, Scotlandville, 41-2½. 3, Jayden Jackson, Zachary, 39-9¼.
Long jump: Amy Warren, Belle Chasse, 18-0. 2, Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 17-11¾. 3, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 17-7.
High jump: 1, Alacia Myles, Karr, 5-4. 2, Ronye Wright, John Ehret, 5-3. 3, Riley Wilson, St. Joseph’s, 5-1.
Triple jump: 1, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 39-2. 2, Ke’yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 38-11. 3, Amy Warren, Belle Chasse, 38-9¾.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1. Ruston 1:43.46. 2, John Curtis 1:44.51. 3, Zachary 1:46.14.
1,600 meters: 1, Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 5:14.25. 2, Hope Shales, Mt. Carmel, 5:15.06. 3, Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph’s, 5:19.17.
800: 1, Halyn Senegal, Sam Houston, 2:15.78. 2, Laila Jackson, John Curtis, 2:16.55. 3, Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph’s. 2:24.40.
400: 1, Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 57.13. 2, Jada Williams, Ruston, 58.02. 3, Zoa Adams, Zachary, 58.47.
4x800 relay: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 9:59.93. 2, Lafayette 10:05.37. 3, Mandeville 10:08.06.
60 hurdles: 1, Darrione Joseph, West Jefferson, 8.83. 2, Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 8.96. 3, Chyler Turner, Washington-Marion, 9.01.
60: 1, Raven Nunnery, John Curtis, 7.57. 2, Arianne Linton, Dutchtown, 7.58. 3, Katelyn Wallace, Riverdale, 7.70.
3,200: 1, Hope Shales, Mt. Carmel, 11:22.39. 2, Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, 11:31.25. 3, Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s, 11:35.68.
4x400 relay: 1, John Curtis 3:58.78. 2, Ruston 3:59.83. 3, Lafayette 3:05.73.
Division II
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Louis, 42. 2. Brusly, 39. 3. Episcopal, 38. 4. St. Thomas Aquinas, 30. 5. Martin Luther King, 28. 6. West Feliciana, 23. 7. Newman, 21. 8. East Iberville, 17. 9. Cedar Creek, 16. 9. Parkview Baptist, 16. 11. Sacred Heart New Orleans, 15. 12. Christ Episcopal, 14. 12. Menard, 14. 14. Northwest, 13. 15. De La Salle, 10. 15. Kaplan, 10. 15. St. Martin’s, 10. 18. Highland Baptist, 8. 18. Church Point, 8. 18. E.D. White, 8. 18. Crowley, 8. 22. Mentorship Academy, 7. 23. Patrick Taylor, 6. 23. Delcambre, 6. 25. Westlake, 4. 25. Runnels, 4. 25. Ascension Episcopal, 4. 28. Jewel Sumner, 3. 29. Ascension Catholic, 2. 29. Country Day, 2. 29. St. Mary, 2. 29. Lake Charles College Prep, 2. 29. Rosepine, 2. 34. Buckeye, 1. 34. Dunham, 1.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Episcopal, 60. 2. Northeast, 40. 3. Bogalusa, 39. 4. Loyola Prep, 30. 5. St. Louis, 27. 6. KIPP Booker T. Washington, 20. 7. Port Allen, 16. 8. Dunham, 14. 8. St. James, 14. 8. Jewel Sumner, 14. 11. Crowley, 12. 11. E.D. White, 13. Kaplan, 10. 13. Oberlin, 10. 13. University, 10. 13. Markville, 10. 18. Jeanerette, 8. 18. Catholic-New Iberia, 8. 21. Erath, 6. 21. Maurepas, 6. 21. Rosepine, 6. 21. Donaldsonville, 6. 25. Parkview Baptist, 4. 25. Christ Episcopal, 4. 25. Newman, 4. 25. Green Oaks, 4. 29. Menard, 3. 29. Iowa, 3. 31. Thomas Jefferson, 2. 31. Ascension Episcopal, 2. 31. Abbeville, 2. 31. Kenner Discovery, 2. 31. Berwick, 2. 36. Lakeside, 1. 36. Kinder, 1. 36. East Iberville, 1. 36. Grand Lake, 1.
Girls
Field events
High jump: 1. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 5-2. 2. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-1. 3. Amalie Bouton, Delcambre, 5-1.
Long jump: 1. Simone Pierre, Martin Luther King, 17-05. 2. Genesis Jackson, East Iberville, 16-06.75. 3. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 16-05.75.
Pole vault: 1. Karlyn Trahan, Kaplan, 11-09.75. 2. Aly Jo Warren, Holy Savior Menard, 11-05.75. 3. Laura DeGravelle , E.D. White, 10-08.00.
Shot put: 1. Leah Kennedy, De La Salle, 38-08.50. 2. Marin Barras, Highland Baptist, 37-08.00. 3. Mykhala Coleman, Sacred Heart, 35-08.00.
Triple jump: 1. Francie Oliver, Episcopal, 35-10.75. 2. Genesis Jackson, East Iberville, 34-04.75. 3. Myla Edwards, Brusly, 34-02.00.
Track events
4x200 relay: 1. Brusly, 1:48.81. 2. Crowley, 1:51.03. 3. Northwest, 1:51.17.
1,600: 1. Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 5:35.76. 2. Ava Hartman, Newman, 5:37.75. 3. Ansley Long, Cedar Creek, 5:43.30.
800: 1. Breanna Becerra, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:23.47. 2. Kenzie Touchet, St. Louis, 2:24.26. 3. Madelyn Nicaud, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:24.38.
400: 1. Simone Pierre, Martin Luther King, 59.53. 2. Paris Auzenne, Episcopal, 1:01.36. 3. Aryn Pitre, Northwest, 1:01.60.
4x800: 1. St. Louis, 10:18.16. 2. St. Thomas Aquinas, 10:28.80. 3. Newman, 10:40.50.
60 hurdles: 1. Kylar Coleman, St. Martin’s, 9.27. 2. Olivia Bundy, Church Point, 9.56. 3. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 9.84.
60: 1. Mackenzie Jenkins, Brusly, 7.85. 2. Simone Pierre, Martin Luther King, 7.88. 3. Amairi Ashford, Patrick Taylor, 7.94.
3,200: 1. Ansley Long, Cedar Creek, 11:59.20. 2. Olivia McGoey, Sacred Heart, 12:05.83. 3. Ava Hartman, Newman, 12:06.70.
4x400: 1. St. Louis, 4:16.83. 2. Episcopal, 4:17.21. 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:17.53.
Boys
Field events
Long jump: 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 21-08.50. 2. Clydeterrious Thompson, Bogalusa, 21-07.75. 3. Tyron Goodley, Crowley, 21-05.75.
High jump: 1. Reginald Poole, Kaplan, 6-08. 2. EJ Williams, Marksville, 5-10. 3. Diego Davie, Christ Episcopal, 5-10.
Triple jump: 1. Raheem Roberts, Bogalusa, 45-04.25. 2. Eric Simon, Ascension Catholic, 43-09. 3. Tyron Goodley, Crowley, 42-09.75.
Shot put: 1. DeAndre Keller, St. James, 54-00. 2. Tyrell Brooks, Jeanerette, 53-03.25. 3. Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 50-11.50.
Pole vault: 1. Brock Meyer, Westlake, 15-07. 2. Evan Nguyen, Catholic High New Iberia, 15-03. 3. Kameron Aime, Maurepas, 15-03.
Track events
4x200: 1. St. Louis, 1:31.62. 2. Northwest, 1:31.68. 3. KIPP Booker T. Washington, 1:33.22.
800: 1. Will Dart, Loyola Prep, 2:01.24. 2. DJ Morton, University, 2:03.79. 3. James Christian, Episcopal, 2:04.01.
400: 1. Robert Sears, KIPP Booker T. Washington, 50.26. 2. Dapriest Hogans, Northwest, 50.54. 3. Clydeterrious Thompson, Bogalusa, 51.06.
4x800: 1. Episcopal, 8:47.10. 2. St. Louis, 8:47.22. 3. Erath 8:47.85.
60 hurdles: 1. Jarred Joubert, Oberlin, 8.65. 2. Ethan Hook, Episcopal, 8.70. 3. Carlos Bell, Donaldsonville, 8.87.
3,200: 1. Will Dart, Loyola Prep, 9:39.26. 2. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 9:59.58. 3. Braeden Methvin, E.D. White, 10:02.32.
1,600: 1. Will Dart, Loyola Prep, 4:25.59. 2. James Christian, Episcopal, 4:36.59. 3. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 4:39.74.
60: 1. Dapriest Hogans, Northwest, 6.92. 2. Richard Lee, Jewel Sumner, 6.98. 3. Clydeterrious Thompson, Bogalusa, 7.02.
4x400: 1. Northwest, 3:29.45. 2. St. Louis, 3:29.56. 3. Episcopal, 3:40.60.