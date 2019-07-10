OUTSTANDING PLAYER
Sean Michael Brady, Ascension Episcopal, Sr.
Brady was a hard-luck loser in the Division III championship game, nearly matching Calvary Baptist’s Cade Hart with seven innings of five-hit baseball. But the title-game defeat shouldn’t overshadow what was an outstanding five-year career, which included a Division IV crown as a sophomore. The now three-time All-State selection went 9-2 as a senior with a .935 ERA. The McNeese State signee struck out 96 over 82 innings.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kyle Cormier, Breaux Bridge
Cormier’s long-awaited state championship has been put on hold for at least another season, but the Tigers’ veteran head coach brought the program to a place it had never been before 2019. In their third state tournament appearance in four years, Breaux Bridge reached the state championship game for the first time ever after it beat Lakeshore 8-3 in the Class 4A semifinals. That came after a dominant regular season by the Tigers, in which they started the season 15-0 and entered the playoffs with 27 wins.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Caleb Seroski, Breaux Bridge, Sr.
The LSU-Eunice signee went 10-3 with .991 ERA, striking out 92 over 77 ⅔ innings.
Cameron Gauthier, Opelousas Catholic, Jr.
Gauthier was the ace of the Division IV runner-ups, posting a 10-0 record with 0.97 ERA and 93 strikeouts.
Garret Miller, Notre Dame, Sr.
Miller went 7-1 as a senior with a 1.49 ERA, punching out 75 over 61 innings.
Catcher
Beau Kirsch, Acadiana, Sr.
The LSU-Eunice signee hit .488 BA with three home runs, 18 doubles and 40 RBIs.
Infielders
Michael Latulas, Loreauville, Jr.
The Southern Miss commitment hit .526 with eight doubles, three triples and five home runs.
Peyton LeJeune, Teurlings Catholic, Sr.
On top of being a seven-game winner on the mound with 91 strikeouts, the UL signee hit .432 with 12 doubles and 18 RBIs.
Christian Gonzalez, Breaux Bridge, Sr.
Along with holding a 1.62 ERA, the LSU-Eunice signee batted .372 BA with 10 doubles, five triples, 3 home runs and 29 RBIs.
Cole Romero, Acadiana, Sr.
Another LSU-Eunice signee, Romero hit a blistering .512 with four home runs, 16 doubles and 35 RBIs.
Outfielders
Joshua Stevenson, St. Thomas More, Soph.
The All-State selection and LSU commitment batted .411 with 11 doubles, four triples and 37 RBIs.
Blaine Blanchard, Ascension Episcopal, Sr.
Blanchard, a Louisiana College signee, hit .423 with 23 RBIs and scored 41 runs.
Matt Domingues, Erath, Sr.
The District 8-3A MVP, Domingues hit .468 with eight doubles, four triples, five home runs and 34 RBIs.
Utility
Cole Mouton, Breaux Bridge, Sr.
The District 5-4A MVP batted .438 with 15 doubles and 43 RBIs and also held 1.18 ERA as a pitcher.
Hunter Wriborg, Iota, Sr.
The Class 3A Player of the Year in 2018, Wriborg went 9-1 on the mound with a 2.54 ERA and batted .325 with 24 RBIs.
Ethan Lege, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.
The Nicholls State signee batted .432 with six home runs, 18 doubles, two triples and 36 RBIs.
John Moody, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Moody posted a 6-0 record with a 1.93 ERA, striking out 40 over 50 ⅔ innings.
Keegan Foreman, Northside Christian, Jr.
Foreman went 8-3 on the mound with a .187 ERA, striking out 77 in 59 ⅔ innings, and also hit .455 with 26 RBIs.
SECOND TEAM
P Zach Boyer, Carencro
P Randon Cahanin, Lafayette
P Braxton Gallet, Teurlings Catholic
P Grant St. Cyr, St. Thomas More
C Matt Abshire, Notre Dame
INF Austin Phillips, Eunice
INF Dylan LeBlanc, Catholic-New Iberia
INF Andre Ashby, Iota
INF Garrett Felix, Acadiana
OF Garrett Becker, North Vermilion
OF Ty LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic
OF Karius Joseph, Cecilia
UT Chris Battaglia, Lafayette
UT Jacob Poe, Catholic-New Iberia
UT Dustin Hernandez, Northside Christian
UT Patrick Marter, St. Thomas More
UT Tyler Darbonne, Eunice