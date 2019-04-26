Against three eighth-grade pitchers, none whom had played under the pressure of the state semifinals, the hard-hitting bats of the defending Division III state champions was far too much.
A first-inning two-run homer from Notre Dame senior Haley Maloz and a grand slam from freshman Abigail Savoie in the second put Friday’s state semifinal game against No. 4 Riverside out of reach early, but the Pioneers’ consistent hitting throughout the top-seeded squad’s lineup helped orchestrate the game’s early ending in a 15-0 victory after just four innings at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
“We hit the ball well yesterday in practice, and I think that helped us put some good swings on the ball today,” Notre Dame coach Dale Serie said. “We just hope that translates to tomorrow.”
Saturday, Notre Dame will look to cap off an undefeated season and a second-consecutive state title in the program’s third-straight trip to the championship game.
“We understand we have a dogfight in the next game,” Serie said. “But we’re going to prepare like we don’t know anything about our opponent and just try our best to stay sharp and keep things going.”
Starting pitcher Sydnei Simon’s leadoff single to center field off Riverside starter Emily Vicknair helped set the tone Friday. After the Rebels intentionally walked slugger Maci Bergeron, Savoie scored the first run on a sacrifice bunt. Maloz’s homer followed, signaling the rout to come.
“We just couldn’t come up with the big hits with baserunners on, and they did with their two big swings of the bat. That’s going to happen with eight-grade pitchers,” Riverside coach Tamra Regalo said. “They’re throwing those fastballs on the corner, hitting their spots, but sometimes it just falls in the other team’s favor.
“They’ve got some good kids that can really hit, one through nine.”
Simon finished with five strikeouts and gave up two hits, but in the first inning she gave up a leadoff double to sophomore Cloe Simon before walking senior Carli Hymel. A sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with one out, but the Rebels couldn’t capitalize. With another walk and a double from eighth-grader Alainah Felton with two outs in the second, Riverside put two more runners in scoring position, still just down 3-0, but failed to break through.
“Now, they know what to expect in the future,” said Regalo of her young squad. “They can’t say they haven’t done it before for the next years to come. But these girls are going to want to lead and get back here.”
Notre Dame’s starter pitcher led the Pioneers at the plate, too, finishing 3-for-3 with three singles, three runs scored and an RBI. Savoie led her team with five RBIs, including her grand slam, and two runs. Morgan Alleman finished 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored.