Prep volleyball season is officially in the home stretch, and quarterfinals action begins Thursday at the Pontchartrain Center featuring nine teams from the Acadiana area.

While this season has been unique nonetheless due to COVID-19, the usual area powers are once again competing for state titles at the usual site in Kenner, but with limited fans.

The area features three teams in Division II led by Lafayette Parish powerhouses Teurlings and St. Thomas More, four teams in Division IV all from the same district in Notre Dame, Ascension Episcopal, Catholic High of New Iberia and Lafayette Christian and a pair of teams in Division V in Westminster Christian and ESA.

Teurlings aiming for 8

In what's been a year of uncertainties, the Teurlings Lady Rebels volleyball team hasn't missed a beat in their quest for an eighth straight state championship.

Lady Rebels head coach Terry Hebert feels good about where his team is at, but he wishes that they were able to have tournaments to end the regular season in order to play contending teams on consecutive days.

"There's always stuff to work on," Hebert said. "I'm a little apprehensive about not having tournaments this year because we haven't played big matches on consecutive days. There's always the COVID question mark, but other than that we're in our normal routine, and I like where we're at this time of year."

The Lady Rebels are fully healthy and will have outside hitter Paige Guidry back from injury to complement 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year Cicily Hidalgo.

"I feel confident," Hebert said. "We've got Paige Guidry back from a broken hand, and everyone's back and healthy. We haven't played any big matches consecutively, but we've gotten some really good workouts in. There's always a question when you get good quality opponents across the net, but I'm feeling confident."

While the No. 1-seeded Lady Rebels appear to be the best team on paper, Hebert knows not to take any opponent lightly at this point, especially parish rival St. Thomas More.

"We played (No. 4) Vandebilt early and beat them in three," Hebert said. "I'm confident if we do what we need to do we can beat them in three again. If we face our cross-town rival St. Thomas More, it will be an emotionally charged match and skill goes out the window. It's a good, healthy rivalry and such an emotionally charged match that it will come down to whoever can execute best, control momentum and control their emotions to keep those rallies down."

STM peaking at right time

Despite being a young team, the St. Thomas More Lady Cougars haven't been phased at all by playoff volleyball.

The No. 2-seeded Lady Cougars have cruised to victory in the first two rounds of the Division II playoffs so far and have momentum on their side as they head to the Pontchartrain Center once again under head coach Jessica Burke.

"I'm feeling really good," Burke said. "The team is peaking at the right time, which is what you want to see. We've gotten good practice sessions in, and they definitely understand they're going to have to do this together and understand to just stay loose, play ball and have fun."

The Lady Cougars start off with an area team in No. 7 Beau Chene and would then face a tough test against No. 3 Academy of Our Lady before a potential state title matchup against parish rival Teurlings.

"They (Beau Chene) play a little unorthodox style," Burke said. "We'll have to adjust, but I think we matchup well. We're expecting to meet Academy of Our Lady in the semifinals, but I think we're really up to the challenge. We have great chemistry and definitely feel we can rise to the challenge and am looking forward to these big moments."

Ascension hopes to break through

Division IV features the most Acadiana area teams of any division, which includes four teams from the same district in No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Catholic of New Iberia, No. 8 Ascension Episcopal and No. 10 Lafayette Christian.

Of the four, Notre Dame and Ascension Episcopal have the most experience going to the Pontchartrain Center, and the Lady Blue Gators have gotten there for 12 straight seasons.

"It's impressive that four of our district teams are in the top eight," Lady Blue Gators coach Jill Braun said. "It says a lot about the quality of volleyball in our area. I think there's a lot to be said that we're one of the toughest brackets throughout. This has been a great team to coach. They play well together, they're talented and are a really fun group."

The Lady Blue Gators have been playing great volleyball as of late, and they'll start off facing No. 1 seed Parkview Baptist, who they played tough early in the season.

"We've been playing our best volleyball at the right time," Braun said. "We've gotten great practices in this week to prepare for Parkview. We played them really tight in our first match and have improved our game since then. Our hitters have improved, and we've been playing with a lot less errors. Parkview could have some kids out with COVID, but they're well-coached. We'll have a good game plan against them."